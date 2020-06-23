Disclose steps taken to convert railway coaches into quarantine facilities: HC to Centre

mumbai

Updated: Jun 23, 2020 19:47 IST

The Bombay high court (HC) on Tuesday directed the Central government to file an affidavit within a week indicating the steps that have been taken by the Western and Central Railway authorities, which have converted a section of the coaches into isolation wards or quarantine centres for coronavirus disease (Covid-19) patients in Mumbai.

A two-member division bench, comprising chief justice Dipankar Datta and justice MS Karnik, also asked the Centre to explain the reason behind not making arrangements for intensive care unit (ICU) facilities in the railway coaches to treat Covid-19 patients in Mumbai.

The bench has ordered the Centre to file an affidavit within a week in response to a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by social activist Naresh Kapoor complaining about an acute shortage of beds for treatment of both Covid-19 and non-Covid-19 patients across Mumbai.

The petitioner also alleged that the inefficient management of the pandemic has resulted in the breakdown of the healthcare system within the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), leading to a spike in Covid-19 positive cases.

The court rejected the petitioner’s plea and ordered the state and civic authorities to reopen all hospitals, nursing homes and dispensaries, which have been closed either due to departmental or judicial orders and attend to both Covid-19 and non-Covid-19 patients.

The bench observed that there are inadequate healthcare facilities available at the disposal of the state government and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), but left the decision to the authorities concerned to tackle the crisis.

The petitioner had also prayed before that court that rapid antigen detection test (RADT) be conducted for Covid-19 patients.

Maharashtra advocate-general Ashutosh Kumbhakoni informed the court that the state health department has got the RADT test kits, which can detect the presence of SARS-CoV-2 -- that causes Covid-19 -- antigens in a patient within 15 to 30 minutes.

The PIL will be heard next on July 2.