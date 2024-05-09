Don’t disburse 14,000cr among beneficiaries before polling: ECI tells Andhra CM

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday directed chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government in Andhra Pradesh to stop disbursement of ₹14,000 crore to beneficiaries of various welfare schemes. The polling in Andhra Pradesh takes place on May 13. (YS Jagan Mohan Reddy | Facebook)

The development comes two days ahead of the polling for the state assembly and Lok Sabha.

In a communication to chief secretary K S Jawahar Reddy, ECI undersecretary Sanjay Kumar said it had come to the notice of the Commission that the Jagan government was contemplating crediting of ₹14,165.66 crore into the accounts of beneficiaries of six different direct benefit transfer (DBT) schemes on May 10 and 11, though the money was released long ago.

Kumar pointed out that the chief minister had released an amount of ₹6,394 crore under YSR Asara scheme with a click of the button on January 23; ₹78.53 crore under YSR Kalyanamasthu and Shadi Tohfa on February 28; ₹708.68 crore under Jagananna Vidya Deevena on March 1; ₹1,294.59 crore towards farmers’ input subsidy on March 6; ₹5,060.49 crore under YSR Cheyutha scheme on March 7 and ₹629.37 crore under YSR EBC Nestham on March 14.

“It is clear from the dates provided that these announcements of fund transfers under six schemes were in public function by pressing of the button, much prior to the model code of conduct (MCC) was imposed on March 16, 2024,” the EC official said.

Ideally, under a DBT scheme, the funds get transferred to the beneficiaries within 24-48 hours.

However, the commission received specific inputs and complaints that the Jagan government did not transfer the money through banks under aforesaid schemes, though the DBT assistance was announced much before the imposition of model code of conduct.

“The Commission came to know that the state government is contemplating to disburse assistance to the beneficiaries, by transferring funds to banks on May 11 and 12, 2024, which is very close to the date of polling, that is May 13. It may overlap with “Silence Period” under Section 126 of the Representation of the People Act 1951,” the official said.

According to the model code of conduct, the party in power, whether at the Centre or in the State or States concerned, shall not use its official position for the purposes of its election campaign.

The MCC guidelines also say that from the time elections are announced by the commission, ministers and other authorities shall not announce any financial grants in any form or promises thereof, he pointed out.

“The Commission felt that the transfer of money, that should have been actually transferred much prior to imposition of MCC, as announced publicly by the government, now very close to poll day is violative of provisions of MCC,” Kumar said.

He said the disbursement of money at this stage had the propensity to influence the level playing field and will benefit the party in power.

“However, the benefits to eligible beneficiaries shall not be held up for longer, although the state government has delayed it by roughly five months also,” the EC official said.

He asked the government to provide factual status on the inputs received to the Commission, along with reasons for delay in actual transfer explained in clear terms by Friday.

“The government must ensure that much delayed transfer of funds to banks for onwards transfers of benefits to eligible beneficiaries under above mentioned six schemes are not delayed till end of poll process on June 6, 2024 and also to maintain level field, it shall be ensured that said proposed transfers, if any, be done after May 13,” the official added.