Doubling rate of Covid-19 cases currently over 13 days: Harsh Vardhan

The Union Minister said that the nationwide lockdown was imposed in the country at the opportune moment as compared to other countries where it was imposed either late or partially.

india Updated: May 24, 2020 21:05 IST
Asian News International| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
New Delhi
India witnessed the biggest ever spike of 6,767 positive cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases to 1,31,868, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
The doubling rate of COVID-19 cases in the country is currently at above 13 days, which is a significant improvement compared to the 3.4 days, which existed in the pre-lockdown phase, according to Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Sunday.

“If the doubling rate in India before the lockdown was between 3.4 days, today the doubling rate is more than 13-days. Lockdown and all its guidelines have acted as a potent social vaccine,” Dr Harsh Vardhan said.

The Union Minister said that the nationwide lockdown was imposed in the country at the opportune moment as compared to other countries where it was imposed either late or partially.

“Lockdown was imposed in India at the right time. Other developed countries wasted many days to take this decision. In some countries when the situation went out of control they took the decision of lockdown and in most places it was partial lockdown,” he said.

As many as 147 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 3,867. Out of the total number of cases, 73,560 are active and 54,440 have been cured/discharged and one migrated.

Maharashtra continues to remain the worst-affected state with 47,190 COVID-19 cases. It is followed by Tamil Nadu (15,512), Gujarat (13,664), and Delhi (12,910).

The nationwide lockdown, imposed as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of COVID-19 in March, has been extended till May 31.

