‘Doubling rate of Covid-19 patients improving’: Health Minister Harsh Vardhan

Updated: Apr 19, 2020 15:26 IST

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Sunday said that the rate of doubling of coronavirus patients has been improving which is “a good indication,” news agency ANI reported.

Vardhan comments came after he reviewed the coronavirus situation at Delhi’s Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital

“The doubling rate of patients in the last 14 days was 6.2 days. When it was calculated for the last 7 days it turned out to be 7.2 days. It has turned out to be 9.7 days for the past 3 days. It is a good indication,” the minister said as reported by news agency ANI.

He also said that the analysis of government data on Covid-19 has been satisfactory. “The data is improving every day,” he noted.

“I’m being told that around 95 patients, out of the 177 admitted here, will be discharged by today evening,” the health minister said referring to Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said that there will be no relaxation in lockdown restrictions in the national capital. He said that the number of Covid-19 cases in Delhi is on the rise but the situation is under control.

The number of coronavirus in the country rose to 15,712 on Sunday. The latest figures include 12,974 active cases, 2,230 patients who have been cured or discharged and 507 fatalities.