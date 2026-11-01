Drones, AI and more: New IAF chief Ashutosh Dixit says new technologies reshaping nature of war
Air Chief Marshal Ashutosh Dixit said the IAF must adapt to meet the country’s needs over the next decade while remaining ready to fight and win.
Air Chief Marshal Ashutosh Dixit, who on Saturday took charge as the 29th Chief of the Air Staff, said on Sunday that new technologies and systems were changing the nature of warfare. He said the Indian Air Force (IAF) must adapt to meet the country’s needs over the next decade while remaining ready to fight and win.
“Our security environment remains demanding. In addition, the character of war is being reshaped by new technologies and systems like drones, long-range precision weapons, space, cyber, AI and the electromagnetic spectrum. The Air Force, while transforming into the force that India will need in the next decade, must always be ready to fight and win,” he said.
More details will be added shortly.
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