Earthquake of magnitude 2.9 recorded in Haryana’s Faridabad

The earthquake originated at a depth of 5 km, the NCS said.

A magnitude 2.9 earthquake was recorded in Haryana's Faridabad at 6.33 pm on Thursday, according to the National Centre for Seismology ( NCS ).

The epicentre was located at latitude 28.386° N and longitude 77.258° E, according to the NCS.

There were no immediate reports of any loss of life or damage to property following the earthquake.

On Monday, a 3.1-magnitude earthquake jolted Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district.

According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the tremor occurred at 11.56 pm on Monday at a depth of five km.

The epicentre was located at latitude 33.292 degrees north and longitude 75.892 degrees east in Kishtwar district, it said.

No reports of any loss of life or damage to property were received from anywhere in the Union Territory till the filing of this report.