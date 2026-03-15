Assembly elections 2026 in numbers: Check state-wise dates, voters, polling stations and more
Election dates 2026: The ECI has unveiled the schedule for assembly elections in four states and a Union Territory, affecting over 17 crore voters.
The Election Commission of India on Sunday announced the schedule for assembly elections in five regions – Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal – involving 824 assembly constituencies, around 17.4 crore voters, and 2,18,807 polling stations.
Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar said nearly 25 lakh election officials will be deployed to conduct the polls across the four states and one Union Territory.
Counting of votes for all five regions will be held on May 4, 2026.
ALSO READ | EC announces poll dates for 4 states, 1 UT: Voting between Apr 9–29, results May 4; all except Bengal in single phase
Key numbers of the 2026 assembly elections
Total constituencies: 824
Total voters: Around 17.4 crore
Polling stations: 2,18,807
Election officials: Around 25 lakh
Category-wise seats by state
Assam: 126 seats - 98 general, 9 SC, 19 ST
Kerala: 140 seats - 124 general, 14 SC, 2 ST
Puducherry: 30 seats - 25 general, 5 SC
Tamil Nadu: 234 seats - 188 general, 44 SC, 2 ST
West Bengal: 294 seats - 210 general, 68 SC, 16 ST
State-wise election schedule and numbers
Assam – 126 seats | Single phase voting on April 9
The assembly election in Assam will be held in a single phase on April 9, 2026.
Schedule
– Gazette notification: March 16, 2026
– Last date for nominations: March 23, 2026
– Scrutiny of nominations: March 24, 2026
– Last date for withdrawal: March 26, 2026
– Polling date: April 9, 2026
– Counting: May 4, 2026
– Election process completion: May 6, 2026
Electorate
Male voters: Around 1.25 crore
Female voters: Around 1.25 crore
Third gender: 343
Total voters: Around 2.50 crore
Polling stations
Total: 31,486 – 3,775 urban; 27,711 rural.
Average voters per booth: 793
Special booths -
– Model polling stations: 126
– Women-managed polling stations: 3,716
– PwD-managed booths: 23
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Kerala – 140 seats | Single phase voting on April 9
All 140 constituencies in Kerala will go to polls on April 9, 2026.
Schedule
– Gazette notification: March 16, 2026
– Last date for nominations: March 23, 2026
– Scrutiny: March 24, 2026
– Withdrawal deadline: March 26, 2026
– Polling: April 9, 2026
– Counting: May 4, 2026
– Completion: May 6, 2026
Electorate
Male voters: 1.31 crore
Female voters: 1.38 crore
Third gender: 277
Total voters: 2.70 crore
Polling stations
Total: 30,471
Average voters per booth: 885
Special booths -
– Model polling stations: 790
– Women-managed booths: 397
– PwD-managed booths: 31
Puducherry – 30 seats | Polling on April 9
The Union Territory of Puducherry will elect 30 MLAs on April 9, 2026.
Schedule
– Gazette notification: March 16, 2026
– Last date for nominations: March 23, 2026
– Scrutiny: March 24, 2026
– Withdrawal deadline: March 26, 2026
– Polling: April 9, 2026
– Counting: May 4, 2026
– Completion: May 6, 2026
Electorate
Male voters: 4.43 lakh
Female voters: 5 lakh
Third gender: 139
Total voters: 9.44 lakh
Polling stations
Total: 1,099
Average voters per booth: 859
Special booths -
– Model polling stations: 30
– Women-managed booths: 60
– PwD-managed booths: 4
ALSO READ | Election dates for Kerala, West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry out | Check full schedule
Tamil Nadu – 234 seats | Polling on April 23
The election to the 234-member assembly in Tamil Nadu will be held in a single phase on April 23, 2026.
Schedule
– Gazette notification: March 30, 2026
– Last date for nominations: April 6, 2026
– Scrutiny: April 7, 2026
– Withdrawal deadline: April 9, 2026
– Polling: April 23, 2026
– Counting: May 4, 2026
– Completion: May 6, 2026
Electorate
Male voters: 2.77 crore
Female voters: 2.89 crore
Third gender: 7,617
Total voters: 5.67 crore
Polling stations
Total: 75,032
Average voters per booth: 756
Special booths -
– Model polling stations: 265
– Women-managed booths: 258
– PwD-managed booths: 47
West Bengal – 294 seats | Polling in two phases
Elections to the 294-member assembly in West Bengal will be conducted in two phases.
Phase 1 – 152 constituencies
– Gazette notification: March 30, 2026
– Last date for nominations: April 6, 2026
– Scrutiny: April 7, 2026
– Withdrawal deadline: April 9, 2026
– Polling: April 23, 2026
Phase 2 – 142 constituencies
– Gazette notification: April 2, 2026
– Last date for nominations: April 9, 2026
– Scrutiny: April 10, 2026
– Withdrawal deadline: April 13, 2026
– Polling: April 29, 2026
Counting and completion | Both phases
– Counting: May 4, 2026
– Election completion: May 6, 2026
Electorate
Male voters: 3.28 crore
Female voters: 3.16 crore
Third gender: 1,152
Total voters: 6.44 crore
Polling stations
Total: 80,719
Average voters per booth: 798
Special booths -
– Model polling stations: 634
– Women-managed booths: 10,361
– PwD-managed booths: 74