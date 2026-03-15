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    Assembly elections 2026 in numbers: Check state-wise dates, voters, polling stations and more

    Election dates 2026: The ECI has unveiled the schedule for assembly elections in four states and a Union Territory, affecting over 17 crore voters.

    Published on: Mar 15, 2026 5:22 PM IST
    Written by Yamini C S
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    The Election Commission of India on Sunday announced the schedule for assembly elections in five regions – Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal – involving 824 assembly constituencies, around 17.4 crore voters, and 2,18,807 polling stations.

    The Election Commission of India revealed assembly election dates for Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal, covering a total of 824 constituencies with around 17.4 crore voters. (PTI)
    The Election Commission of India revealed assembly election dates for Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal, covering a total of 824 constituencies with around 17.4 crore voters. (PTI)

    Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar said nearly 25 lakh election officials will be deployed to conduct the polls across the four states and one Union Territory.

    Counting of votes for all five regions will be held on May 4, 2026.

    ALSO READ | EC announces poll dates for 4 states, 1 UT: Voting between Apr 9–29, results May 4; all except Bengal in single phase

    Key numbers of the 2026 assembly elections

    Total constituencies: 824

    Total voters: Around 17.4 crore

    Polling stations: 2,18,807

    Election officials: Around 25 lakh

    Category-wise seats by state

    Assam: 126 seats - 98 general, 9 SC, 19 ST

    Kerala: 140 seats - 124 general, 14 SC, 2 ST

    Puducherry: 30 seats - 25 general, 5 SC

    Tamil Nadu: 234 seats - 188 general, 44 SC, 2 ST

    West Bengal: 294 seats - 210 general, 68 SC, 16 ST

    State-wise election schedule and numbers

    Assam – 126 seats | Single phase voting on April 9

    The assembly election in Assam will be held in a single phase on April 9, 2026.

    Schedule

    – Gazette notification: March 16, 2026

    – Last date for nominations: March 23, 2026

    – Scrutiny of nominations: March 24, 2026

    – Last date for withdrawal: March 26, 2026

    – Polling date: April 9, 2026

    – Counting: May 4, 2026

    – Election process completion: May 6, 2026

    Electorate

    Male voters: Around 1.25 crore

    Female voters: Around 1.25 crore

    Third gender: 343

    Total voters: Around 2.50 crore

    Polling stations

    Total: 31,486 – 3,775 urban; 27,711 rural.

    Average voters per booth: 793

    Special booths -

    – Model polling stations: 126

    – Women-managed polling stations: 3,716

    – PwD-managed booths: 23

    ALSO READ | ‘Convenient’: Election Commission of India on why Bengal election phases have been reduced from 8 to 2

    Kerala – 140 seats | Single phase voting on April 9

    All 140 constituencies in Kerala will go to polls on April 9, 2026.

    Schedule

    – Gazette notification: March 16, 2026

    – Last date for nominations: March 23, 2026

    – Scrutiny: March 24, 2026

    – Withdrawal deadline: March 26, 2026

    – Polling: April 9, 2026

    – Counting: May 4, 2026

    – Completion: May 6, 2026

    Electorate

    Male voters: 1.31 crore

    Female voters: 1.38 crore

    Third gender: 277

    Total voters: 2.70 crore

    Polling stations

    Total: 30,471

    Average voters per booth: 885

    Special booths -

    – Model polling stations: 790

    – Women-managed booths: 397

    – PwD-managed booths: 31

    Puducherry – 30 seats | Polling on April 9

    The Union Territory of Puducherry will elect 30 MLAs on April 9, 2026.

    Schedule

    – Gazette notification: March 16, 2026

    – Last date for nominations: March 23, 2026

    – Scrutiny: March 24, 2026

    – Withdrawal deadline: March 26, 2026

    – Polling: April 9, 2026

    – Counting: May 4, 2026

    – Completion: May 6, 2026

    Electorate

    Male voters: 4.43 lakh

    Female voters: 5 lakh

    Third gender: 139

    Total voters: 9.44 lakh

    Polling stations

    Total: 1,099

    Average voters per booth: 859

    Special booths -

    – Model polling stations: 30

    – Women-managed booths: 60

    – PwD-managed booths: 4

    ALSO READ | Election dates for Kerala, West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry out | Check full schedule

    Tamil Nadu – 234 seats | Polling on April 23

    The election to the 234-member assembly in Tamil Nadu will be held in a single phase on April 23, 2026.

    Schedule

    – Gazette notification: March 30, 2026

    – Last date for nominations: April 6, 2026

    – Scrutiny: April 7, 2026

    – Withdrawal deadline: April 9, 2026

    – Polling: April 23, 2026

    – Counting: May 4, 2026

    – Completion: May 6, 2026

    Electorate

    Male voters: 2.77 crore

    Female voters: 2.89 crore

    Third gender: 7,617

    Total voters: 5.67 crore

    Polling stations

    Total: 75,032

    Average voters per booth: 756

    Special booths -

    – Model polling stations: 265

    – Women-managed booths: 258

    – PwD-managed booths: 47

    West Bengal – 294 seats | Polling in two phases

    Elections to the 294-member assembly in West Bengal will be conducted in two phases.

    Phase 1 – 152 constituencies

    – Gazette notification: March 30, 2026

    – Last date for nominations: April 6, 2026

    – Scrutiny: April 7, 2026

    – Withdrawal deadline: April 9, 2026

    – Polling: April 23, 2026

    Phase 2 – 142 constituencies

    – Gazette notification: April 2, 2026

    – Last date for nominations: April 9, 2026

    – Scrutiny: April 10, 2026

    – Withdrawal deadline: April 13, 2026

    – Polling: April 29, 2026

    Counting and completion | Both phases

    – Counting: May 4, 2026

    – Election completion: May 6, 2026

    Electorate

    Male voters: 3.28 crore

    Female voters: 3.16 crore

    Third gender: 1,152

    Total voters: 6.44 crore

    Polling stations

    Total: 80,719

    Average voters per booth: 798

    Special booths -

    – Model polling stations: 634

    – Women-managed booths: 10,361

    – PwD-managed booths: 74

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    News/India News/Assembly Elections 2026 In Numbers: Check State-wise Dates, Voters, Polling Stations And More
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