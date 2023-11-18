Evening brief: Amit Shah's ‘anti-backwards class’ jibe; Vijayashanti on joining Congress

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday accused the Congress and the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) of being 'anti-backwards class' parties and asserted that only the BJP can do good for the Backward Class. The home minister, while addressing a poll rally in Telangana's Gadwal, promised to abolish religion-based reservation, and increase the quota of Other Backward Class (OBCs) and Scheduled Tribe (STs) in the state if the BJP wins the election. “Modi ji has announced that the next CM of Telangana would be from a backward class," Shah said. “The BJP promises to provide you with the first chief minister belonging to a backward class.” Dig deeper. Union Home Minister Amit Shah with BJP leaders waves to the crowd during a public meeting in Jogulamba Gadwal district on November 18.(PTI)

Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao is the most corrupt politician according to the BJP but the BJP did not take any action against KCR because they have been together, actor-turned-politician Vijayashanti said on Saturday explaining why she decided to switch to the Congress ahead of the crucial Telangana election. Vijayashanti joining the Congress is a homecoming for the veteran Telugu actor. Dig deeper.

Apart from facing the best team of the tournament, i.e. India, in their prime form, Australia's biggest challenge in the World Cup 2023 final would be to tackle the expected 1.3 lakh crowd at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The world's largest cricket stadium is expected to be full for the big final on Sunday and when it's even close to full as it was during the group-stage match against Pakistan last month, it is one of the most daunting places to play cricket against India. 1 lakh 30 thousand people, mostly in blue, cheering every move of Virat Kohli or every step of Jasprit Bumrah is a nightmarish thought for any opposition and if it's as big as the World Cup final then it gets doubly difficult. Dig deeper.

Leonardo DiCaprio revealed that it was Sharon Stone who went out of her way to pay his acting salary in 1995 when the studio refused to cast him in a movie. The actor revealed in a conversation with E! News that he has thanked the actor 'many times' for going out of her way to make him part of Sam Raimi’s Western drama The Quick and the Dead. “She said, ‘These are the two actors I want to work with. It’s incredible. She’s been a huge champion of cinema and giving other actors opportunities, so I’m very thankful. I’ve thanked her many times. I don’t know if I sent her an actual, physical thank-you gift, but I cannot thank her enough,” he said. Dig deeper.

Call it a Johns, a P-Mate, a She-Pee, a Bog, a Cludgie, Crapper, House of Office, Khazi, The Pissoir, the Net or the Privy, toilets and urinals were never the prettiest of things. The Sumerians in Mesopotamia built the oldest toilets known to date between 3,500 and 3,000 B.C. but it took eons to get the plumbing - and the vocabulary right (the Victorians were too ashamed to call a poop place, a poop place, they gave it a common name: Johns!). It was not until the second half of the 19th century that the flushing toilet began to establish itself in Europe and things changed for good. Dig deeper.

