Evening brief: Amit Shah's big claim after Phase 4 polls, IMD issues orange, yellow rain alerts in Kerala; latest news

Union home minister Amit Shah on Tuesday claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has already got a full majority in Lok Sabha after four phases of elections. Addressing a rally in West Bengal's Bangaon, Amit Shah said, “Voting for four phases of Lok Sabha elections has been completed, voting has been done on 380 seats. In Bengal, voting on 18 seats is over. I must tell you that out of 380 seats, PM Modi has already got a full majority with 270 seats.” Shah was speaking in the Matua community stronghold where he assured citizenship to their members under the CAA and accused West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee of spreading canards about it. “Mamata Banerjee can never stop the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act in Bengal as it is a law by the central government.” Dig Deeper Union home minister Amit Shah

The India Meteorological Department issued an orange alert in two out of the 14 districts in Kerala amid heavy rains on Tuesday. The orange alert was issued for the districts of Pathanamthitta and Idukki. Apart from this, the weather department also issued a yellow alert in eight districts of the southern state on Tuesday. The IMD also predicted thunderstorms with moderate rainfall and gusty winds at one or two places in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Palakkad, Malappuram, and Wayanad districts. Meanwhile, the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has issued a rough sea alert for the Kerala and south Tamil Nadu coast for the day. Dig Deeper

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The Latest News

AAP admits Arvind Kejriwal's aide 'misbehaved' with Swati Maliwal in Delhi CM's drawing room. Dig Deeper

Enforcement Directorate to make AAP accused in Delhi excise policy case. Dig Deeper

Mumbai weather: IMD warns of strong winds, rain for next 3-4 hours, advises precaution. Dig Deeper

India News

Delhi excise policy case: K Kavitha's judicial custody extended till May 20. Dig Deeper

‘FIRs like medals for speaking truth’: BJP's Madhavi Latha. Dig Deeper

SC junks petitions seeking action against PM Modi over alleged hate speech. Dig Deeper

Global Matters

Pakistan announces privatisation of all state-owned enterprises. Dig Deeper

China poses genuine and increasing cyber risk, UK spy agency head says. Dig Deeper

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle break silence after Archewell charity receives ‘delinquency notice’. Dig Deeper

Lifestyle and Health

It's the season of mangoes and as the mercury goes up, there's something about this wonderful fruit that provides comfort in the scorching heat. Apart from its unique flavour, mango is filled with wonderful nutrients that can work wonders for gut health, energy levels and boost immunity. Mango is a versatile fruit and can be consumed in a range of ways. Some people adore ripe, juicy and sweet mangoes, while others swear by the taste of raw mangoes that is sour and delightful. Whether you are a mango achar/chutney person or the prospect of having mango shake or amras entices you more, experts say both raw and ripe mangoes have their own set of benefits. Learn benefits of both ripe and unripe mangoes as you scroll down. Dig Deeper

Sports Goings

It seems like all is well at the Lucknow Super Giants camp as Team captain KL Rahul was invited by franchise owner Sanjiv Goenka to a special dinner on Monday. Rahul's LSG side is gunning for the remaining playoff spots in the ongoing season of the IPL. Rahul and Co. will meet Rishabh Pant's Delhi Capitals in a must-win fixture at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Tuesday. There have been talks about Rahul's future as LSG skipper after the star batter's ‘public reprimand’ by team owner Goenka. Making a mockery of the LSG bowlers, SRH openers Head and Abhishek rattled off 167 to complete the target in just 9.4 overs in Hyderabad. Dig Deeper

Entertainment Focus

Farah Khan did not mince her words while talking about the rise of entourage costs in the film industry, where an actor is accompanied with a team of no less than nine people to a set. Speaking on Twin Encounter's latest episode on Chinki Minki's YouTube channel, Farah opened up about the changes in Bollywood and one change she would like to bring about. When Farah was asked to share what changes she has seen in the industry, she started with the positives and said that the good change is that the industry is far more organized now. People arrive on time and there is a studio system in place. Talking about the bad change, Farah added, “Bura change ye hai ki pehle bahot zyada relationship pe chalti thi industry. Toh agar mujhe kuch chchiye hota tha toh main actor ko directly phone karti this…” Dig Deeper