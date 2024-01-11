Evening brief: Assam CM Himanta on Congress declining Ram Mandir invitation; Canadian envoy's ‘advice’ to India, more

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma criticised the Congress party for declining an invitation to the inauguration ceremony of the Ayodhya Ram Temple, stating that it was a missed opportunity for the party to atone for "sins against Hindus." Sarma claimed that the Congress, by not attending the ceremony, would continue to be viewed as "anti-Hindu." The Congress justified its decision, calling the event a "political project" of the RSS and BJP. Sarma suggested that Congress leaders should not have been invited in the first place. He also stated that the Assam government would grant permission for the Congress-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in the state. Dig deeper Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma

Amid the ongoing diplomatic tension between India and Canada, Canadian High Commissioner to India, Cameron Mackay, urged both nations to focus on business ties and work towards restoring friendly relations. Mackay emphasized that the strategic interests of India and Canada align, and despite diplomatic strains, business relations remain unaffected. Speaking at a seminar during the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, he encouraged business-to-business collaborations for mutual benefit. The diplomatic rift began last year when Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made allegations about India's involvement in the killing of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. Despite these challenges, Mackay sees the Vibrant Gujarat summit as a crucial platform to reaffirm and strengthen business ties between the two nations. Dig deeper

The Latest News

Infosys Q3 net profit declines by 7.3 pc to ₹6,106 crore; revenue up 1.3 pc at ₹38,821 crore Dig deeper

Ayodhya to have ‘Ramayana forest’ depicting Lord Ram's exile period Dig deeper

India News

PM Modi presents sacred chadar to be placed at Ajmer Sharif Dargah Dig deeper

Mamata Banerjee slams simultaneous polls panel, says 'biased view, top-down decision' Dig deeper

Global Matters

Ex-prez Donald Trump claps back at allegations after Jeffrey Epstein's docs release Dig deeper

US flight makes emergency landing after flyers pass out due to ‘lack of oxygen’ Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus

Bollywood icons Neetu Kapoor and Zeenat Aman made their second-ever appearance on Koffee with Karan, reflecting on their illustrious careers. Neetu offered relationship advice to Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, emphasizing the importance of embracing individual choices for happiness. Reflecting on the late Rishi Kapoor's final year, Neetu shared how he opened up emotionally, expressing love and warmth that he had often kept at a distance. The candid conversation provided glimpses into Bollywood's past and offered advice for the present generation. Dig deeper

Sports Going

Sunil Gavaskar, the legendary Indian cricketer, has named Ravi Bishnoi as India's frontline spinner for the upcoming T20 World Cup, emphasizing his impressive performances and superior fielding skills over Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal. As India gears up for a three-match series against Afghanistan, Rohit Sharma is set to open with Yashasvi Jaiswal, filling in for Virat Kohli, who will miss the opener due to personal reasons. Shubman Gill is expected to replace Kohli at No.3, while the wicketkeeper spot will be contested between Sanju Samson and Jeetesh Sharma. The spin attack may feature Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, and Ravi Bishnoi. Dig deeper

