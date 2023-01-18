Evening brief: Cong calls for max participation in Bharat Jodo Yatra, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

As Bharat Jodo Yatra enters final leg, Congress pushes for maximum participation

Senior Congress leaders on Wednesday hailed the success of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, as the Rahul Gandhi-led march prepares to enter its final destination, Jammu & Kashmir on Republic Day 2023. Read more

Watch: Driver detained for romancing on scooter after video goes viral

A 23-year-old man has been arrested by the Lucknow Police on Wednesday after an alleged video of him romancing a girl while driving the scooter in Hazratganj area went viral on Tuesday. Read more

Shubman Gill breaks Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli's sensational records with 3rd century in India vs New Zealand 1st ODI

Continuing his impressive run in the 50-over format for the Rohit Sharma-led Team India on Wednesday, Indian opener Shubman Gill played a stellar knock that laid the foundation of a challenging total against New Zealand in the series opener. Read more

Lara Dutta reacts to Harnaaz Sandhu’s Miss Universe gown with her face on it, calls her 'diamond'

Harnaaz Sandhu, who was crowned Miss Universe in 2021, is only the third Indian woman to do so after Sushmita Sen and Lara Dutta were crowned winners in Miss Universe 1994 and Miss Universe 2000, respectively. Read more

Male infertility: Can thyroid impact fertility in men? Tips to cope with it

The thyroid gland is responsible for producing hormones that regulate metabolism and other bodily functions and health experts believe that deficient thyroid hormones or a dysregulated thyroid can cause several different problems when it comes to male fertility. Read more

Man who vowed not to get married till Virat Kohli's 71st hundred finally marries

Virat Kohli fans have waited with bated breath to watch him score his 71st international hundred. However, for a fan, this wait has been rather long. Read more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON