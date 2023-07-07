Home / India News / Evening brief: Congress questions mention of 'Savarkar issue' in Rahul Gandhi's Modi surname case; all the latest news

Evening brief: Congress questions mention of 'Savarkar issue' in Rahul Gandhi's Modi surname case; all the latest news

Jul 07, 2023
Jul 07, 2023 05:13 PM IST

Congress fumes as Gujarat HC mentions ‘Savarkar’ issue ht n: ‘How is this relevant’

The Congress party on Friday said that the Gujarat high court's refusal to stay Rahul Gandhi's conviction in the Modi surname remark case is disappointing but not unexpected. Read more

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi(PTI)
‘Jo dar jaaye wo Modi nahi’: PM's fresh salvo at Congress from Chhattisgarh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched a fresh attack at the Chhattisgarh's Congress unit saying that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won't spare the corrupt government, and that he is not scared of anything. Read more

When Dharmendra booked entire 100-room hospital for Hema Malini before Esha Deol's birth; Reddit calls it ‘disgusting’

Veteran actors Dharmendra and Hema Malini married in 1980. Their first child together, daughter-actor Esha Deol, was born in 1981. An old video has now resurfaced, wherein one of Hema's friends recalled how the actor gave birth to Esha in secret. Read more

Ginger for healthy hair: Exploring its amazing benefits for hair growth and ways to incorporate it into your routine

Increasing levels of pollution and climate change have disrupted daily lives, negatively impacting the physical health of everyone. The continued environmental degradation has led to the need for specific interventions that are effective in improving the degrading conditions of skin and hair, and more and more people are turning to natural, organic products to seek long-term solutions. Read more

After Roger Federer post, Wimbledon's smashing birthday wish for 'true legend' MS Dhoni sends fans into overdrive

MS Dhoni, the only captain in cricket history to hold three ICC trophies, celebrated his 42nd birthday on Friday. And the world celebrated the special day with not just cricketers across the globe wishing him happy birthday across social media websites, but other sports platforms joined the bandwagon as well. Read more

