Evening brief: Hyderabad locals take out boats as rain brings relief & waterlogging, and all the latest news
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Hyderabad locals take out boats as rain brings relief & waterlogging
Heavy rainfall brought a much-needed relief from the scorching heat to residents of Hyderabad and other parts of Telangana. Read more
BMC officials reach Rana couple’s house over ‘illegal construction’
Officials of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday visited the residence of Maharashtra MP-MLA couple Navneet and Ravi Rana. Read more
'China hand' Naveen Srivastava proposed as India's new Nepal envoy
Ahead of PM Modi’s mid-May visit, India has formally proposed Naveen Srivastava as the new envoy to Nepal. Watch more
Sri Lanka seeks fertilisers from India, deferral of payment of $2.5 bn to ACU
Sri Lanka has sought the supply of fertilisers from India and the deferral of a payment of $2.5 billion. Read more
BCCI slaps journalist Boria Majumdar with two-year ban for intimidating India cricketer Wriddhiman Saha
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday slapped a two-year ban on journalist Boria Majumdar. Read more
Loved Kangana Ranaut's ivory peplum and sharara set for Arpita Khan's Eid bash? It costs ₹47k
Actor Kangana Ranaut and many other celebrities attended Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan's Eid bash in Mumbai last night. Read more
Met Gala 2022: Twitter thinks Kylie Jenner copied Anjali from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai
Met Gala 2022 took place at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on Monday, May 2 (May 3 in India). Read more
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics