Evening brief: Israel takes on Iran by neutralising Nasrallah; Centre mulls action to monitor airfare surges, & more
Evening brief: Israel takes on Iran by neutralising Nasrallah; Centre mulls action to monitor airfare surges, & more
The targeted assassination of Hezbollah’s terrorist in-chief Hassan Nasrallah by Israeli Air Force after neutralising top Radwan force commanders, pager explosions and walkie-talkie explosions within the Iran-backed Shia groups shows deep penetration of Israeli agencies inside the Lebanon-based Islamist group. That the Israelis caught Nasrallah unawares in his Beirut bunker last night shows the level of precise actionable intelligence and deadly targeting through laser-guided concrete penetrating bombs by the Israeli Air Force. Dig deeper
More news on Nasrallah's death: Iran supreme leader's first reaction after Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah killed
The government is considering creating a dedicated team to monitor airfare spikes as the festive season approaches, people aware of discussions have said regarding a proposal that aims to address limitations in the current monitoring system, which averages fares and fails to detect sudden price increases. Read more…
Latest News
In Haryana poll manifesto, Congress promises ₹2,000 for women, martyr status for farmers who died during protests Dig deeper
Accused teen in Pune Porsche crash ‘he not getting college admission’, claims his lawyer Dig deeper
Global Matters
Jeffrey Epstein had real dirt on Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton that could have ‘cancelled the 2016 election’ Dig deeper
Belgian PM Alexander De Croo blasts Pope Francis for Catholic Church's sex abuse, demands action Dig deeper
Entertainment Focus
Prime Video's Citadel with Priyanka Chopra in the lead, dropped in 2023. It revolved around an intelligence agency that was destroyed by a syndicate and the agents who are brought back to stop them from gaining more power. It became the second most-watched new original series outside the U.S. behind The Rings of Power. Priyanka Chopra Jonas will be back in season 2 as Nadia Sinh, along with co-star Richard Madden as Mason Kane/Kyle Conroy. Read more…
It's Trending!
In a recent interview with Krish Kothari, Shloka Mehta opened up about her philanthropic work and NGO startup ConnectFor. Co-founder Maniti Shah also joined the interview to discuss the non-profit space’s structure, work process, and team. During the conversation, Shah also opened up about Shloka Mehta’s qualities that she admires. Dig deeper