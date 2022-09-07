Home / India News / Evening brief: Karnataka to seek central aid for flood-hit areas, and all the latest news

Evening brief: Karnataka to seek central aid for flood-hit areas, and all the latest news

Published on Sep 07, 2022 05:00 PM IST

Karnataka CM said that they have prepared a memorandum to seek compensation from the central government for flood hit areas.(PTI)
ByHT News Desk

Karnataka to seek central aid for flood-hit areas: CM Bommai

Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said the state government has prepared a memorandum to seek compensation from the central government for the…read more.

‘Rahul should go to Pakistan if Cong wants...’: Assam CM’s jibe at ‘Bharat Jodo’

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday termed the Bharat Jodo Yatra by the Congress as a comedy of the century and blamed the party for the country’s division…read more.

A 4,500-year-old archeological site struggles to endure Pakistan's record floods

In flood-stricken Pakistan where an unprecedented monsoon season has killed hundreds of people, the rains now threaten a famed archeological site dating back 4,500 years…read more.

Suryakumar Yadav drops to 4th in ICC T20 rankings, Mohammad Rizwan replaces Babar Azam as No.1

India's Suryakumar Yadav has dropped one place to fourth in the International Cricket Council's (ICC) T20I rankings while Pakistan opener Mohammad Rizwan has risen…read more.

Jennifer Lawrence says she won't 'get paid as much as that guy' after defending pay gap of $5 mn with Leonardo DiCaprio

Months after reacting to reports that she was paid $5 million less than her Don’t Look Up co-star Leonardo DiCaprio for the film, actor Jennifer Lawrence has now said that she…read more.

Nutritionist on dos and don'ts to manage unhealthy cravings this festival season

Festival season is here and as people celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi, Onam and other festivals with much fervour and enthusiasm with their friends and family, it's also the time when…read more.

Topics
rahul gandhi jennifer lawrence karnataka + 1 more
rahul gandhi jennifer lawrence karnataka

