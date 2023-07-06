Home / India News / Evening brief: Lalu's swipe at Modi as he clarifies 'get married' advice to Rahul; and all the latest news

Evening brief: Lalu's swipe at Modi as he clarifies 'get married' advice to Rahul; and all the latest news

ByHT News Desk
Jul 06, 2023 05:19 PM IST

Here are today's top news, analysis, and opinion.

‘Staying at PM house without wife wrong’: Lalu on 'get married' advice to Rahul Gandhi

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav on Thursday called Prime Minister Narendra Modi the “convenor of corrupts” while claiming that the grand alliance of opposition parties will get at least 300 seats in the next general elections. Read more

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav. (ANI)
Mayawati says CM Chouhan washing Sidhi victim feet ‘theatrics, not remorse’

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati on Thursday said that Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan washing the feet of the victim of the urination case in front of cameras looked “less like remorse and more like theatrics”. Read more

Kangana Ranaut film was jingoistic and pathetic: Ketan Mehta slams Manikarnika

In a recent interview, filmmaker Ketan Mehta criticised Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi (2019). The director opened up about initially starting a film about the Queen of Jhansi with Kangana Ranaut, and his research work for it. Read more

Delusionship to fake break-ups, beware of these toxic dating trends that can break your heart

Nobody said dating would be easy. Finding a genuine relationship with strong connection is a task that seems impossible in the fast-paced modern world where even a 24-hour window isn't enough to accommodate work, relaxation, and other social responsibilities. Read more

Tamim Iqbal, Bangladesh's highest ODI run-scorer, retires from international cricket three months before World Cup

Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal has retired from international cricket in a shock announcement on Thursday. The decision comes a day after Bangladesh lost the first of the three ODIs against Afghanistan and three months ahead of the World Cup in India. Read more

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Sign out