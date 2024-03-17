 Evening brief: MEA on foreign students attacked ‘over namaz’; TMC leader's controversial video on poll officials, more | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Evening brief: MEA on foreign students attacked ‘over namaz’; TMC leader's controversial video on poll officials, more

ByHT News Desk
Mar 17, 2024 06:43 PM IST

A shortlist of the biggest headlines, recommended stories, and a special collection of news items that you should check out

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) is closely monitoring the situation following a mob attack on foreign students at Gujarat University over namaz. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal issued a statement condemning the violence and affirming the state government's commitment to take strict action against the perpetrators. The incident, which occurred during a late-night brawl, left two foreign students hospitalized and others injured. Videos circulating on social media depict a clash between the students and a group protesting the offering of namaz on hostel grounds. Ahmedabad Commissioner of Police GS Malik stated that an argument ensued when a group confronted the students, resulting in vandalism and stone-pelting. The incident sparked political outcry, with AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi denouncing it as 'mass radicalization' and urging intervention from top officials. Dig deeper

TMC leader Prasun Bandyopadhyay, a former IPS officer and the party's candidate from Uttar Malda parliamentary constituency, sparked controversy with his remarks directed at election commission officials. In a video, he suggested that officials should be seated in schools during elections, implying that he would handle matters. His remarks were deemed threatening, with implications of disregard for law enforcement and election procedures. The incident drew criticism, with political commentator Amit Malviya condemning Bandyopadhyay's actions and questioning his conduct as a former police officer under the Mamata Banerjee government. The Election Commission recently announced the schedule for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, set to take place in seven phases from April 19 to June 1. West Bengal, with 42 parliamentary seats, will witness polling in all seven phases, with 10 reserved for SC candidates and two for ST. In the previous 2019 elections, TMC won 22 seats, while the BJP secured 18, and the Congress 2. Dig deeper

India News

Electoral bonds new details shows DMK got 509 crore from Santiago Martin's firm Dig deeper

Elvish Yadav arrested by Noida Police in snake venom case Dig deeper

The Latest News

MEA in touch with Gujarat govt after foreign students attacked over namaz Dig deeper

Date of counting of votes for Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim changed to June 2 Dig deeper

Global Matters

Australia foreign minister Wong marries her longtime partner, shares photo Dig deeper

At least 21 killed, dozens injured in bus- fuel truck collision in Afghanistan Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus

Ed Sheeran delighted fans in Mumbai during his - = ÷ x Tour with an electrifying performance at the Mahalaxmi Race Course grounds on Saturday night. The Grammy-winning artist, who first visited India in 2015, sang over 30 songs for two-and-a-half hours, showcasing his musical prowess and leaving the audience in awe. Expressing his joy at returning to the country, Sheeran shared his enthusiasm with the crowd, making it a memorable night for all attendees. Check the top 5 highlights from Ed Sheeran's Mumbai trip this week. Dig deeper

That’s all we have at this hour in our evening briefing. Catch you tomorrow morning.

Get Current Updates on India News, Lok Sabha Election 2024 Date Live, Lok Sabha Election 2024 Schedule along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Follow Us On