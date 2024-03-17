Evening brief: MEA on foreign students attacked ‘over namaz’; TMC leader's controversial video on poll officials, more

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) is closely monitoring the situation following a mob attack on foreign students at Gujarat University over namaz. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal issued a statement condemning the violence and affirming the state government's commitment to take strict action against the perpetrators. The incident, which occurred during a late-night brawl, left two foreign students hospitalized and others injured. Videos circulating on social media depict a clash between the students and a group protesting the offering of namaz on hostel grounds. Ahmedabad Commissioner of Police GS Malik stated that an argument ensued when a group confronted the students, resulting in vandalism and stone-pelting. The incident sparked political outcry, with AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi denouncing it as 'mass radicalization' and urging intervention from top officials. Dig deeper External affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal.(HT_PRINT)

TMC leader Prasun Bandyopadhyay, a former IPS officer and the party's candidate from Uttar Malda parliamentary constituency, sparked controversy with his remarks directed at election commission officials. In a video, he suggested that officials should be seated in schools during elections, implying that he would handle matters. His remarks were deemed threatening, with implications of disregard for law enforcement and election procedures. The incident drew criticism, with political commentator Amit Malviya condemning Bandyopadhyay's actions and questioning his conduct as a former police officer under the Mamata Banerjee government. The Election Commission recently announced the schedule for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, set to take place in seven phases from April 19 to June 1. West Bengal, with 42 parliamentary seats, will witness polling in all seven phases, with 10 reserved for SC candidates and two for ST. In the previous 2019 elections, TMC won 22 seats, while the BJP secured 18, and the Congress 2.

Ed Sheeran delighted fans in Mumbai during his - = ÷ x Tour with an electrifying performance at the Mahalaxmi Race Course grounds on Saturday night. The Grammy-winning artist, who first visited India in 2015, sang over 30 songs for two-and-a-half hours, showcasing his musical prowess and leaving the audience in awe. Expressing his joy at returning to the country, Sheeran shared his enthusiasm with the crowd, making it a memorable night for all attendees.

