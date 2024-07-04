Evening brief: Modi’s veiled swipe at China, Pak at SCO Summit; CCTV footage in Hathras stampede emerges, and more

The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) should address issues such as respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity and non-discriminatory trade rights in the context of connectivity projects, India said on Thursday in a thinly veiled swipe at China. Delivering a speech on behalf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the SCO Summit in the Kazakhstan capital of Astana, external affairs minister S Jaishankar pointed to mutual respect for territorial integrity, non-interference in internal affairs and non-use of force being the basis for the foreign policies of the nine members of the bloc. Dig deeper Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI)

A closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage has emerged showing a convoy of self-styled preacher Baba Narayan Hari alias Saakar Vishwa Hari 'Bhole Baba' leaving the village where a stampede killed 121 people, mostly women devotees, PTI reported. The footage shared by PTI shows several volunteers, also known as ‘Sevak’, standing on both sides of the road as Bhole Baba's convoy crosses. The stampede took place on Tuesday when thousands of people gathered at a specially laid tent in the Rati Bhanpur village in the Sikandra Rau area of Hathras district for a ‘Satsang’ organised by the preacher. Dig deeper

Choreographer Jani Master recently celebrated his birthday, sharing his joy on Instagram with Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, and Upasana Konidela. In a heartwarming post, he revealed the unique birthday gift from Ram and Upasana and thanked them for helping out numerous families. He also shared a picture with Ram and Upasana detailing how he asked for their help and got it for his birthday. Dig deeper

As the Indian cricket team returned to Mumbai for a victory parade along the famous Marine Drive from Nariman Point to the Wankhede Stadium, a united wave of excited fans and people from around Mumbai took over the streets. This parade comes as India won the ICC T20I World Cup 2024. Now, a video showcasing the massive sea of crowd alongside Marine drive was shared on X and went viral, capturing the collective joy of the city. The clip shows a crowd taking over the entire road. All the vehicles, including public transportation, has come to a halt on the road. Dig deeper

Virat Kohli-starrer Team India received a rousing welcome home from their ardent supporters and fans of the game on Thursday. Stranded for three days in the Caribbean due to Hurricane Beryl, Rohit Sharma's Team India finally returned home today. Air India's special charter flight - Air India Champions 24 World Cup (AIC24WC) landed in the national capital early morning. Braving the inclement weather of the national capital, hundreds of Team India supporters waved the national flag, holding special placards to welcome the World Cup heroes outside the airport. Dig deeper

