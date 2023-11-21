Evening brief: Navy tests ‘Made-in-India’ anti-ship missile; Bihar notifies quota hike, all the latest news

India accomplished a major achievement with its successful second trial of an indigenous naval anti-ship missile, a collaborative effort between the DRDO and the Indian Navy. The Guided Flight Trials on November 21 marked a significant stride toward self-sufficiency in missile technology. Launched from a Sea King 42B helicopter, the missile incorporates advanced navigation and avionics systems. In October, the Indian Navy disclosed preparations for the inaugural trial of a Long Range Anti-Ship Missile developed by DRDO, surpassing the range of the BrahMos missile. The BrahMos, initially with a range of 290 km, now extends to 350-400 km. March witnessed the effective firing of the MRSAM from INS Visakhapatnam, showcasing the Navy's capability to intercept anti-ship missiles. The MRSAM collaboration involved DRDO, Israeli Aerospace Industries, and Bharat Dynamics Limited. India continues to advance its missile capabilities, reinforcing its naval defence. Dig deeper The video shared by the Indian Navy on X depicted the missile launch from the Seaking 42B helicopter.(Indian Navy)

The Bihar government has officially increased reservation from 50% to 65%, as Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar signs the Bihar Reservation Amendment Bill and the Bihar Reservation in Admission in Educational Institutions Amendment Bill, 2023. Passed unanimously on November 9, these bills raise the total reservation in the state to 75%, incorporating a 10% increase for the economic and weaker sections. The new allocation, based on a recent caste survey, designates 20% for Scheduled Caste (SC), 2% for Scheduled Tribe (ST), 25% for Extremely Backward Classes (EBC), and 18% for Other Backward Classes (OBC). The gazette notification justifies this move by emphasizing the need to uplift historically marginalized groups, citing a caste survey that highlighted the substantial population percentages of EBC and OBC communities. Dig deeper

The Latest News

'Cong govt sold papers for all exams': PM Modi alleges Rajasthan's Congress government sold papers for all exams

Information and Broadcasting ministry advises media to refrain from sensationalising Uttarkashi tunnel rescue mission

India News

West Bengal governor CV Ananda Bose claims 'snooping in Raj Bhavan'

Shabnam Mausi, India's first transgender MLA in 2000, booked for model code violation In Madhya Pradesh

Global Matters

Ukraine president Zelensky ties Russia's 2022 invasion to Kyiv's past pro-democracy protests

UNICEF warns serious threat of a mass disease outbreak in Gaza

Sports Going

In the 2023 World Cup, marked by limited close games but extraordinary individual displays, Hindustan Times Digital unveils its team of the tournament. Rohit Sharma's aggressive prowess, Quinton de Kock's stellar performance, and Virat Kohli's record-breaking run set the tone. Newcomer Rachin Ravindra's outstanding debut secured his spot, joined by Shreyas Iyer's consistent batting. Glenn Maxwell's magical innings defined the tournament, while Afghanistan's Azmatullah Omarzai emerged as a standout all-rounder. Pat Cummins, the triumphant captain, leads with both bat and ball. Mohammed Shami's exceptional bowling and Jasprit Bumrah's lethal performances further strengthen the lineup, complemented by Adam Zampa's pivotal role in Australia's turnaround. Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus

Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan is set to collaborate with daughter Suhana Khan for the first time in an action-packed thriller titled "King." Directed by Sujoy Ghosh, the film is expected to start filming in January 2024. Departing from the expected father-daughter narrative, "King" promises a unique action thriller experience with distinctive chase sequences. The script, under Ghosh's direction, combines emotional depth with twists and turns. Suhana Khan, making her acting debut in Zoya Akhtar's "The Archies" in December, joins Shah Rukh in this Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Entertainment production. Shah Rukh eyes a 2023 hat-trick following the success of "Pathaan" and "Jawan." Dig deeper

