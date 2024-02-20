Evening brief: New Chandigarh mayor reacts to SC ruling; Cong alleges Centre blocked farmers' social media, more news

Kuldeep Kumar from AAP, declared the new Chandigarh mayor by the Supreme Court, praised the apex court. He stated that the outcome demonstrates that the BJP can be overcome when the opposition INDIA bloc is united.. “I would like to thank the Supreme Court. This is a win for the people of Chandigarh and the INDIA alliance. This shows that the BJP is not unbeatable and we can defeat them if we stay united,” Kumar told PTI shortly after the Supreme Court's Tuesday verdict. Kumar, the joint AAP-Congress candidate in the Chandigarh mayoral election, held on January 30, had wept bitterly after the defeat. The AAP and Congress, along with over two dozen members of the INDIA bloc, alleged that the returning officer, Anil Masih of the BJP, had manipulated the election. Dig deeper AAP councillor Kuldeep Kumar after the Supreme Court declared him as winner and Mayor of union territory of Chandigarh, in Chandigarh, Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024. (PTI)

The Congress on Tuesday slammed the Centrefor 'blocking' the social media accounts of farmers, activists, and their supporters. This included 35 Facebook accounts, 14 Instagram accounts, 49 Twitter links (now X), 52 handles, one Snapchat account, and one Reddit account. Pawan Khera, a spokesperson for the Congress, expressed disappointment during a media briefing at the AICC headquarters, stating that the Centre had failed to fulfil its promise of legally guaranteeing Minimum Support Price (MSP) for farmers' produce. A day earlier, HT had reported that the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (Meity) had issued emergency blocking orders against 177 social media accounts associated with the farmers' protests, in order to maintain public order, following a request from the Union ministry of home affairs.

Days after Donald Trump was ordered to pay another $83.3 million to E Jean Carroll in defamation case, the columnist's attorney has now hinted that she may sue the ex-US president for the third time as he continues to openly target her client. Shawn Crowley, Carroll's attorney, spoke on MSNBC's 'Inside With Jen Psaki' on Monday night. She reacted to Trump telling supporters at a Michigan rally last week that he had done nothing wrong to Carroll, whom the frontrunner for the GOP presidential nomination claimed he did not know, and that lawsuits against him were "unfair."

Dangal actor Suhani Bhatnagar died at 19 on Friday. She was seen as young Babita Phogat in the film, which also starred Aamir Khan. Recently wrestler Babita Phogat paid a visit to the actor's house in Faridabad to extend condolences to the grieving parents. Babita Phogat posted photos from Suhani's house, where she met the actor's parents. In a photo, Suhani's parents were seen as Babita Phogat and others joined them for a prayer meeting. Babita also folded her hands to extend her prayers for the departed soul. Sharing the photos, Babita wrote, "Suhani Bhatnagar, who played the role of my childhood in the film Dangal, reached her Faridabad residence today and paid condolences to her family and expressed condolences. Om Shanti."

In a new study, researchers have found out that women may be getting more health benefits from their workouts compared to men. The study, published in the prestigious Journal of the American College of Cardiology, found that women can achieve the same 'survival benefit' as men with significantly less exercise. According to the research, women need just under 2.5 hours of moderate to vigorous aerobic activity per week to reap the same rewards that men receive with five hours of physical activity. This means that women who engage in regular exercise could reduce their mortality risk by an impressive 24%, compared to 15% for men.

Former England captain Nasser Hussain disagreed with Ben Stokes on the importance of the 'umpire's call' in the Decision Review System (DRS). After the third Test against India, which England lost by a record 434 runs in Rajkot, England captain Stokes raised questions over the necessity of 'umpire's call' in DRS. According to Stokes, if it's hitting or clipping the stumps, it should be given out; doesn't matter what the on-field decision is. Under the current DRS rules, if the ball-tracking shows the ball as clipping then the on-field umpire's decision gets precedence. If it's given out on the field, it stays that way and if it was a not out then the third umpire can't overrule that based on the ball-tracking evidence.

