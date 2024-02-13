Evening brief: PM Modi announces solar rooftop scheme; IAF's Hawk aircraft crashes in Bengal; and more

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced that the scheme to encourage people to install solar panels on their rooftops will be known as ‘PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana’. The scheme, worth over ₹75,000 crore, aims to light up one crore households by providing up to 300 units of free electricity every month. The scheme, worth over ₹75,000 crore, aims to light up one crore households by providing up to 300 units of free electricity every month. Dig deeper. Prime Minister Narendra Modi.(ANI)

More on the solar panel scheme: PM Modi announces rooftop solar scheme. How to apply? Check step-by-step process

A Hawk trainer aircraft belonging to the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed during a routine training sortie at the Kalaikunda airbase in West Bengal. Both pilots aboard the aircraft managed to eject safely, averting a potential tragedy. There have been no reports of loss of life or damage to civilian property. Dig deeper.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Latest News

India News

Global Matters

Sports Goings

India may have won the 2nd Test at Visakhapatnam by 106 runs and come into the third match of the series high on the confidence of levelling it 1-1, but there was a brief period where the entire team, including captain Rohit Sharma feared the worst. Usually, chasing a target of 400 is considered next to impossible on Indian pitches, let alone a Day 4 surface, but when it comes to this England line-up, they don't care about the past or history. Needing 332 to win on Day 4, England came out all guns blazing and the manner in which Zak Crawley was batting, there was a sense that the world could witness history. Dig deeper.

Entertainment Focus

You're living under a rock if you haven't watched the new ad featuring Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh and adult film star Johnny Sins. It's a parody of an Indian daily soap and promotes men's sexual health. Do you know who are the brains behind the viral ad? It's created by the advertising agency Moonshot Media, co-owned by stand-up comedian Tanmay Bhat and former head writer of All India Bakchod, Devaiah Bopanna. Dig deeper.

Lifestyle and Health

Actor Mithun Chakraborty was recently diagnosed with Ischemic Cerebrovascular Accident (Stroke) after he was admitted to a Kolkata hospital post complaining of chest pain and weakness in the right upper and lower limbs. While the actor has been discharged from the hospital and given a clean chit on health, it's important for stroke survivors to make appropriate lifestyle changes and focus on their recovery process. Around 15 million people around the world suffer from stroke. About Around 87% of all strokes are ischemic. They are caused by blockage of an artery. Haemorrhagic strokes are less common compared to ischemic and are caused by bleeding. About 13% of all strokes are haemorrhagic. Dig deeper.