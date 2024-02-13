 Evening brief: PM Modi announces solar rooftop scheme | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
News / India News / Evening brief: PM Modi announces solar rooftop scheme; IAF's Hawk aircraft crashes in Bengal; and more

Evening brief: PM Modi announces solar rooftop scheme; IAF's Hawk aircraft crashes in Bengal; and more

ByHT News Desk
Feb 13, 2024 06:50 PM IST

A shortlist of the biggest headlines, recommended stories, and a special collection of news items you should check out.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced that the scheme to encourage people to install solar panels on their rooftops will be known as ‘PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana’. The scheme, worth over 75,000 crore, aims to light up one crore households by providing up to 300 units of free electricity every month. The scheme, worth over 75,000 crore, aims to light up one crore households by providing up to 300 units of free electricity every month. Dig deeper.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi.(ANI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.(ANI)

More on the solar panel scheme: PM Modi announces rooftop solar scheme. How to apply? Check step-by-step process

Solar panel scheme upgrade to help 10 million houses save 300 units

A Hawk trainer aircraft belonging to the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed during a routine training sortie at the Kalaikunda airbase in West Bengal. Both pilots aboard the aircraft managed to eject safely, averting a potential tragedy. There have been no reports of loss of life or damage to civilian property. Dig deeper.

Latest News

PM Modi thanks UAE President for support in building Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi: ‘Not possible without you’

Farmers protest: Congress's MSP promise; tear gas lobbed at Shambhu, Khanauri borders

India News

Swami Prasad Maurya quits Samajwadi Party's top-level post, cites discrimination

Sandeshkhali violence: BJP workers defy Section 144, clash with police

Global Matters

Sikhs for Justice: Shots fired at Pannun associate’s home in Canada

Elon Musk questions US aid to Ukraine, says ‘no chance’ that Putin could lose the war

Sports Goings

India may have won the 2nd Test at Visakhapatnam by 106 runs and come into the third match of the series high on the confidence of levelling it 1-1, but there was a brief period where the entire team, including captain Rohit Sharma feared the worst. Usually, chasing a target of 400 is considered next to impossible on Indian pitches, let alone a Day 4 surface, but when it comes to this England line-up, they don't care about the past or history. Needing 332 to win on Day 4, England came out all guns blazing and the manner in which Zak Crawley was batting, there was a sense that the world could witness history. Dig deeper.

Entertainment Focus

You're living under a rock if you haven't watched the new ad featuring Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh and adult film star Johnny Sins. It's a parody of an Indian daily soap and promotes men's sexual health. Do you know who are the brains behind the viral ad? It's created by the advertising agency Moonshot Media, co-owned by stand-up comedian Tanmay Bhat and former head writer of All India Bakchod, Devaiah Bopanna. Dig deeper.

Lifestyle and Health

Actor Mithun Chakraborty was recently diagnosed with Ischemic Cerebrovascular Accident (Stroke) after he was admitted to a Kolkata hospital post complaining of chest pain and weakness in the right upper and lower limbs. While the actor has been discharged from the hospital and given a clean chit on health, it's important for stroke survivors to make appropriate lifestyle changes and focus on their recovery process. Around 15 million people around the world suffer from stroke. About Around 87% of all strokes are ischemic. They are caused by blockage of an artery. Haemorrhagic strokes are less common compared to ischemic and are caused by bleeding. About 13% of all strokes are haemorrhagic. Dig deeper.

  ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Tuesday, February 13, 2024
