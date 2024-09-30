Evening brief: SC relief for Kejriwal, Atishi in defamation case; SC orders IIT to grant admission to Dalit student

The Supreme Court on Monday stayed the criminal proceedings against Arvind Kejriwal and Delhi chief minister Atishi in the ongoing defamation case filed against them. In its order dated September 2, the high court refused to stay the proceedings against Kejriwal and Atishi for the defamation case registered against them for the 2018 remark. The AAP leaders had alleged deletion of names in the Delhi voter list by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The apex court issued notice on the petition filed by Kejriwal and Atishi and agreed to consider whether defamation law can curb speeches made in course of political discourse when Constitution guarantees freedom of speech and expression under Article 19(1)(a). Dig deeper. Delhi CM Atishi and former CM Arvind Kejriwal (HT Photo)(HT_PRINT)

More news on Arvind Kejriwal Atishi promises ‘pothole-free’ Diwali; BJP says Arvind Kejriwal was ‘useless’ CM

In a moment that restored his fading hopes, 18-year-old Atul Kumar stood before the Supreme Court on Monday as a three-judge bench led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud delivered a verdict that would change the course of his life. Denied admission to IIT-Dhanbad for missing a fee payment deadline by mere minutes, Atul’s future had seemed bleak. But in an extraordinary move, the apex court exercised its special powers to ensure that the talented young boy from a marginalised community would not lose his hard-earned seat. The bench, also comprising justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, ordered the IIT seat allocation authority to admit Atul into the electronics engineering programme at IIT- Dhanbad, recognising Atul’s remarkable potential and the hardships he had endured due to financial constraints. Dig deeper.

Latest News

India News

Global Matters

Sports Goings

Rohit Sharma let out some raw emotions after he successfully reviewed an LBW call against him during Day 4 of the 2nd Test against Bangladesh in Kanpur on Monday. Rohit was batting on 23 when he took the DRS after being given out leg before by umpire Richard Kettleborough off the bowling of Mehidy Hasan Miraz, but instead of breathing a big sigh of relief, the skipper was overcome with emotions after he survived the call taking a brilliant review. Rohit put on quite the show as India began their first innings of the 2nd Test against Bangladesh aggressively. After two days were lost entirely due to rain, Rohit batted like a man possessed, smashing a quickfire 23 off 11 balls as India blasted their way to the fastest-ever half-century in the history of Test cricket. Dig deeper.

Entertainment Focus

Mukesh Khanna recently addressed reports suggesting that Ranveer Singh was being considered for the role of Shaktimaan. The veteran actor, who had previously denied it, has now explained the reasoning behind his decision. In an interview with Bollywood Thikana, Mukesh said that Ranveer's nude photoshoot is one of the factors contributing to his aversion to casting him. Mukesh, when asked about his meeting with Ranveer and why he thinks the actor is not suitable to play Shaktimaan, stated, “I don't take names as I am not supposed to criticise any actor. People get offended. But now everyone knows that Ranveer Singh came to convince me. I can't hide it that I had called him a ‘terrific actor’ and praised his ‘energy’. Dig deeper.

Health and Lifestyle

Raise your hand if you've been dreaming of that perfect, dewy glow as the festive season approaches. There's no better time to flaunt your best glass skin than during the Navratri celebrations when luminous and hydrated skin can truly enhance your colourful garba look. Glass skin, the popular K- beauty trend, is all about achieving a smooth, radiant finish that makes you the star of every event. As you get ready to dazzle at parties and gatherings, achieving glass skin can give you that extra boost of confidence and make your festive season even more spectacular. Dig deeper.

It's Trending

As heavy rains lash parts of Bihar and a severe flood situation arises, major rivers in the state including the Kosi and Bagmati are flowing over the danger mark. The rivers' water levels have been rising steadily for the past few days and the government has warned the public from approaching low-lying areas, especially around the rivers. In a video, shared by Rajya Sabha MP and Congress spokesperson Ranjeet Ranjan, dozens of panicked people can be seen running off a bridge and screaming as the Kosi river's fast flowing water begins to touch it. Dig deeper.