Evening brief: Uddhav's take on Ram Temple invite, IndiGo pilot welcomes passengers on 1st flight to Ayodhya; more news

Amid political tussle over former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray not being invited to the inauguration of Ayodhya's Ram Temple to be held on January 22, Uddhav on Saturday said he does not need an invitation. "Ram Lalla is mine too. I can go anytime I wish. I can go now, I can go tomorrow. When I became the chief minister, I went to Ayodhya. I visited Ayodhya before that also. Yes, I have not received any invitation and I don't need one. I just have one request that this event should not be made a political one," Uddhhav said. While Uddhav has not been invited, Raj Thackeray, the chief of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, has been invited to the event. Dig Deeper Uddhav Thackeray

Shortly after Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Maharishi Valmiki International Airport in the temple town of Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh, the first IndiGo flight bound for the new airport took off from Delhi on Saturday afternoon. In a video shared by news agency ANI, IndiGo pilot Ashutosh Shekhar welcomed all the passengers onboard the flight. “I am fortunate that IndiGo gave me the opportunity to command a flight of this significance…We hope your journey will be good and happy. We will give you more updates. Jai Shri Ram,” the pilot said. This was followed by ‘Jai Shri Ram’ chants by the passengers. Dig Deeper

The Latest News

'Ayodhya Airport completed in record time of 20 months', says AAI Chairman Sanjeev Kumar. Dig Deeper

6-year-old boy attacked by stray dogs in Andhra Pradesh's Guntur, video goes viral. Dig Deeper

PM Modi's appeal to devotees: Don't visit Ram temple on Jan 22, light diyas at home. Dig Deeper

India News

Kejriwal returns to Delhi after 10-day Vipassana session in Punjab. Dig Deeper

Rajasthan cabinet: Rajyavardhan Rathore, Kirodi Lal Meena take oath | Full list. Dig Deeper

Uttarakhand: BJP leader booked for allegedly raping minor girl. Dig Deeper

Global Matters

Pakistan election body rejects Imran Khan's nomination for 2024 elections. Dig Deeper

Israel advances into Gaza, destroy Hamas tunnel complex; 200 killed in 24 hours. Dig Deeper

Florida woman files $5 Million lawsuit against Hershey's. Dig Deeper

Entertainment Focus

Actor Aamir Khan's daughter, Ira Khan is all set to tie the knot with her long-time boyfriend, Nupur Shikhare, on January 3, 2024. According to a new report by India Today, Ira and Nupur are set to host a grand reception in Mumbai following their intimate wedding. The wedding reception will likely be attended by several Bollywood celebrities. The report states that Ira and Nupur will host a grand reception in Mumbai following their intimate wedding. The wedding reception will likely take place after January 10. It will be a star-studded affair, with many Bollywood celebrities in attendance. Ahead of the wedding, the couple have begun their pre-wedding festivities with a Kelvan ceremony. Ira is the daughter of Aamir Khan and his first wife, Reena Dutta. Dig Deeper

Lifestyle and Health

The New Year is just round the corner, and it is the perfect time to plan a healthy diet plan for your lovable pets that can boost their longevity, energy levels and overall well-being. Not every food that benefits humans, is suitable for your furry friend, so one must exercise caution while selecting their meals and snacks. When organising a New Year's get-togethers with friends, opt for nutritious and flavourful treats for your pets instead of oily and fatty foods. Prioritise their well-being to ensure their health remains robust. Treats that enhance their bone health, oral health, support hydration and energy levels are recommended by experts. Dig Deeper

Sports Goings

With the winter transfer window approaching, European clubs are currently looking to reinforce their squads ahead of the season's second-half. It is being reported by Sky Sports that Real Madrid have given Kylian Mbappe time to decide on a move until mid-January. Meanwhile, Arsenal have informed Crystal Palace that striker Eddie Nketiah won't be for sale in the upcoming window. According to the Daily Express, Arsenal are keen to sign Dusan Vlahovic, but they don't want to pay more than 35 million Pounds for the Juventus player. Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Manu Kone is currently involved in a bidding war, with Liverpool joining Tottenham and PSG in the transfer race. Dig Deeper