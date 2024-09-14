Evening briefing: All about Navy's state-of-art ‘Vinetra’ facility; Omar Abdullah on PM Modi's ‘dynasty’ jibe, and more

A state-of-the-art submarine escape training facility, named "Vinetra," was commissioned at INS Satavahana in Visakhapatnam on Friday. The facility is designed to enhance the escape capabilities of crew members from distressed Kalvari-class submarines. Dig deeper State-of-the-art 'Vinetra' submarine escape training facility commissioned in Visakhapatnam.

Responding to Narendra Modi's attack on ‘dynastic politics’, former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah asked the prime minister to talk about the ‘present situation’ in the Valley, and not ‘mislead’ people by raising the ‘bogey’ of ‘dynastic politics.’ Dig deeper

Latest News

FIR over firecrackers burst outside Arvind Kejriwal's house after Tihar jail release. Dig deeper

Stones thrown at Durg-Vizag Vande Bharat Express during trial run; five arrested. Dig deeper

India News

Kolkata protest: Public donates food and supplies, doctors operate free clinic. Dig deeper

PM Modi welcomes ‘new member’ at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg: 'Deepjyoti truly adorable'. Dig deeper

Global Matters

Opposition leader condemns pro-Khalistan calls for Hindus to leave Canada. Dig deeper

Old, Rude, Funny, Religious: New poll reveals words that respondents believe most and least define Donald Trump. Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus

Bollywood celebrities including Ranbir Kapoor have featured in Simi Garewal's talk show Simi Selects India's Most Desirable (2011). In each episode Tarot card reader Munisha Khatwani predicted about the future partners of the guests on the show. In a throwback clip from the show, Munisha spoke about the qualities of Ranbir's future partner and her relationship with him. Dig deeper

It's Trending

In a touching display of devotion, a video of a dog chasing an ambulance carrying his ill owner has gone viral on social media. The incident unfolded in Colombia and has struck a chord with internet users around the globe, highlighting the extraordinary bond between pets and owners. Dig deeper

(That’s all we have at this hour in our evening briefing. Catch you in the morning)