Evening briefing: Arvind Kejriwal alleges ‘torture’ in Tihar jail; Cong demands Sitharaman's resignation, and more

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led central government of trying to "break" him during his time in jail, as he addressed a public gathering ahead of the Haryana Assembly elections. "They tried to torture me mentally and physically when I was in jail," Kejriwal told a crowd in Rewari. "I am a diabetic patient, and I need four insulin injections every day, but they stopped my medicines. They wanted to break me, but they don't know that I am from Haryana, and you can't break a person from Haryana." Kejriwal was released from Delhi’s Tihar Jail on September 13 after being granted bail by the Supreme Court in connection with a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) case related to the alleged excise policy scam. He had spent five months in jail. Dig deeper AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal addresses a public meeting in New Delhi on Sunday. (Vipin Kumar/HT Photo)

The Congress launched a sharp attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday, demanding the resignation of Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman after a case was registered against her in connection with the now-scrapped electoral bonds scheme. The opposition party accused Sitharaman of “undermining democracy” and called for a Supreme Court-monitored inquiry into the controversial scheme through a Special Investigation Team (SIT). The case was filed following a court directive in Bengaluru, based on a complaint lodged by Adarsh R Iyer, co-president of the 'Janaadhikaara Sangharsha Parishath' (JSP). The complaint alleges that Sitharaman, along with Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials and BJP leaders, orchestrated an extortion racket under the guise of electoral bonds, benefiting to the tune of over ₹8,000 crore. Dig deeper

Latest News

Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah's body recovered from bombed bunker: Report Dig deeper

Udhayanidhi Stalin elevated as Tamil Nadu deputy CM; Senthil Balaji, 3 other ministers take oath Dig deeper

India News

Navy to commission 6th Kalvari-class submarine Vagsheer in December Dig deeper

J&K polls: Mallikarjun Kharge falls ill at rally, later says 'I’ll stay alive till PM Modi...' Dig deeper

Trending

A 3D advertisement billboard has caught the eyes of commuters in Bengaluru with some amazed by its creativity while others slamming it for being distracting for motorists. The billboard, advertised by restaurant chain Bangalore Thindies, shows a man pouring out filter coffee and offering it to the public. The three-dimensional features of the billboard make it appear like the man's body is popping out of the ad and giving you a glass of filter coffee. "3 new locations in one day. There can never be enough of places to have some good Podi Masala and filter coffee," the company said, sharing the video on their Instagram. Dig deeper

Business News

OpenAI's managers are weighing on turning the AI giant into a public benefit Corp (PBC) in contrast to the nonprofit entity it is currently, after it dispays explosive growth as well as intense investor interest. A public benefit Corp is a corporate structure, created specifically under Delaware law in the US, according to a Bloomberg report, which added that this allows a for-profit entity to also commit to pursuing goals of bettering society, with directors and managers having to balance both shareholder interests and public benefits. This allows the company to get funding from investors easily, while also ensuring investors who try to lobby for it to depart from it social mission won't be successful at it. Dig deeper

Global Matters

The Israeli military on Sunday said it had neutralised Hezbollah commander Nabil Kaouk, Reuters reported. Hezbollah has not confirmed Kaouk's death, but his supporters have been posting mourning messages since Saturday, the report added. Kaouk was serving as the deputy head of Hezbollah's Central Council. Kaouk also served as Hezbollah’s military commander in south Lebanon from 1995 until 2010. In 2020, the U.S. Treasury sanctioned him and another member of Hezbollah’s council, Hassan al-Baghdadi. Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus

Actor Rani Mukerji returned to Mumbai after dazzling at the International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) 2024 in Abu Dhabi. What caught attention, however, was her gracious gesture with fans at the airport. The actor, known for being reserved and private, took time to pose for photos with eager fans, leaving them starstruck. One fan even exclaimed, "So humble of you". A video posted by a paparazzi account on Instagram shows Rani’s compassionate side. As she exits the airport, she notices eager fans waiting to capture a moment with her. Dig deeper

Lifestyle and Health

Immersing the body in ice baths has been an efficient way for athletes to cool down their bodies and aid recovery after exercise. During his downtime away from the field, Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya also turned towards this cold water bath to recharge. Read on to know its benefits. Hardik took to Instagram to share a picture of himself recharging with an ice bath during his time off the field. The all-rounder shared a glimpse of his much-needed relaxation amidst the cricket season. The photo shows a bare-chested Hardik smiling while immersing his lower body and midriff in a portable ice-filled pool. Dig deeper

Sports Goings

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), on Saturday, announced the regulations for the upcoming mega auction for the 2025 season, reportedly said to be held in November. The IPL Governing Council, who met in Bengaluru on Saturday, to discuss the auction rules after having met all the 10 franchises at the BCCI headquarters in Mumbai in July, narrowed down to six retentions for each team, which Right-To-Match card being among the options. Former India cricketer Ajay Jadeja, speaking on JioCinema on Sunday amid the rain delay in Day 3 of the ongoing second Test between India and Bangladesh in Kanpur, reckoned that Mumbai Indians, who are spoilt for choices over their retentions ahead of the mega auction, should release Hardik Pandya and acquire their captain in the auction using the RTM card. Dig deeper

