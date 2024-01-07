Evening briefing: BJP backs Adhir over attacks on ED teams in Bengal; Rain prediction for north India, all latest news

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla on Sunday supported Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's criticism of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) following an attack on an Enforcement Directorate (ED) team in the North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal. According to Poonawalla, Adhir Ranjan is the “tallest leader of the grand old party in the state”. “TMC means 'Talibani Mindset and Culture', and this has been confirmed by one of the tallest leaders in Congress, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury. After the violence that took place against central agencies in West Bengal, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury demanded the President's rule,” the BJP leader said. Dig deeper New Delhi: Suspended Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury during the Winter session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023. (PTI Photo/Vijay Verma)(PTI12_19_2023_000080A)(PTI)

A new western disturbance is set to affect the Western Himalayan areas on January 8th and 9th, potentially leading to light to moderate rainfall in central and nearby northwest India, encompassing Delhi, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Anticipating rain and thunderstorms in North India, the meteorological department has issued an orange alert for Haryana, Punjab, Delhi, certain areas of Madhya Pradesh, and portions of Rajasthan on Monday and Tuesday. “A fresh rainfall spell likely over northwest and central India (with isolated thunderstorm/ hailstorm over east Rajasthan & west Madhya Pradesh) on January 8 and 9,” said IMD in its bulletin on Sunday.

Latest News

India News

Global Matters

Kim Yo Jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, refuted Seoul's allegations regarding Pyongyang's purported firing of numerous artillery rounds close to their disputed border. Earlier, the South Korean military had reported that North Korea discharged over 60 artillery rounds near Yeonpyeong Island. This action occurred following live-fire exercises conducted by both sides in the same vicinity, near their contested maritime boundary. South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff specified that the shells landed within a buffer zone established as part of a 2018 agreement aimed at reducing tensions, which unraveled in November subsequent to North Korea's launch of a spy satellite. Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus

Following veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar's criticism of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's films "Animal" and "Kabir Singh," the team behind the movie starring Ranbir Kapoor responded by mocking Akhtar. Using X (previously Twitter) on Sunday, the film's official account commented that if a writer of Akhtar's supposed 'skill' cannot comprehend the anguish of a lover's betrayal, then 'all your art form is a significant falsehood.' Additionally, the movie's team took a jab at feminism in their response. Dig deeper

Lifestyle and Health

Our favourite season is here – it is the season for hot tea by the terrace, relaxing while basking in the afternoon sun and having cozy fireside chat in the evening with friends and family. Winter makes us crave warmth and hence it is the perfect time to cook up a storm and relish the lip-smacking dishes with loved ones. Winter is the time to indulge in our guilty pleasures – from fried to oily food items. From hot parathas to sarson ka saag, winter is the season of food and love, and sometimes, they are the same thing. Dig deeper

Sports Goings

Spanish superstar Rafael Nadal will not feature in the 2024 edition of the Australian Open, the 22-time Grand Slam title winner confirmed on Sunday. One of the most decorated players in men's singles tennis history, former World No.1 Nadal was gearing up for his Grand Slam return in the Brisbane International. The Brisbane tournament was the first singles event that Nadal participated in after almost a year. Dig deeper

That’s all we have at this hour in our evening briefing. Catch you tomorrow morning.