Evening briefing: BJP defends Anurag Thakur's remarks; Delhi chief secretary seeks report on desilting; and more

Union parliamentary affairs minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday defended BJP MP Anurag Thakur's comments about caste in the Lok Sabha, saying there was nothing wrong with asking about Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi's caste. Thakur had sparked controversy by criticising the opposition's stance on the caste census, leading to a demand for his apology from Congress. Rijiju accused the Congress of attempting to divide the country along caste lines and claimed that the party frequently inquires about people’s caste. Dig Deeper Union parliamentary affairs minister Kiren Rijiju defended BJP MP Anurag Thakur's comments about caste in the Lok Sabha.(PTI)

Delhi chief cecretary Naresh Kumar has instructed all departments to withhold payments to contractors for drain desilting until a third-party audit of the work is completed. This decision was made after three civil service aspirants tragically died when water from a flooded drain rushed into the library basement of Rau's IAS Study Circle in Old Rajinder Nagar on Saturday. The students — Shreya Yadav, Tanya Soni, and Nevin Dalvin — died on July 27. On May 27, the Urban development department had instructed all departments to conduct a third-party audit of the desilting work, following a high court order. Dig Deeper

Latest News

Delhi IAS aspirants' death: SUV driver's bail rejected, wife says ‘disappointed’ Dig Deeper

UPSC, Delhi police press for ‘custodial interrogation’ of Puja Khedkar Dig Deeper

India News

Kerala CM counters Amit Shah's 'early warnings' claim on Wayanad landslides: ‘Red alert issued only after…’ Dig Deeper

IMD weather update: Heavy rains forecast for Kerala, Delhi Dig Deeper

Global Matters

JD Vance dubbed as ‘perfect for the job’ as he issues stern warning to illegal immigrants: ‘It is time to…’ Dig Deeper

Ismail Haniyeh family: Hamas chief lost 3 of 13 children to Israeli airstrikes in April Dig Deeper

Sports

India head coach Gautam Gambhir threw a word of caution in his first on-camera speech in the Indian dressing room after starting his coaching stint on the perfect note with a 3-0 clean sweep in the T20I series against Sri Lanka. The three-match T20 series in Sri Lanka was India's first under coach Gambhir and new captain Suryakumar Yadav as India officially entered into a new phase in the shortest format of the game. Both Gambhir and Surya came out in flying colours. India won the first two T20Is comfortably. There were moments when the Sri Lanka top-order put them under pressure but the way the Indian spinners came back every time, triggering a collapse, was commendable. Dig Deeper

Entertainment

Director Shouryuv has denied recent rumors about his next film featuring Jr NTR. While he expressed a desire to work with the Tollywood star in the future, he confirmed that no such project is currently in the works. Shouryuv, known for his 2023 debut film Hi Nanna, a romantic drama starring Nani and Mrunal Thakur clarified that the reports are false and he is unaware of how the rumors started. Meanwhile, Jr NTR has an exciting lineup of films following RRR, including Devara: Part 1, directed by Koratala Siva, and featuring Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan. Bobby Deol has also been confirmed for a key role in the film’s sequel. Dig Deeper

Trending

Threads user Efe Isaac recounted her experience with casual racism at Abu Dhabi airport, highlighting the subtle microaggressions and discriminatory behaviors she encountered. While waiting in the priority lane to board her flight, Isaac was directed by an attendant to the general boarding area. When she insisted that she was indeed in the priority lane, the attendant's reaction—questioning her status and then reluctantly allowing her to stay—revealed an underlying assumption that she belonged to economy class. Isaac also described another incident involving a fellow traveler. While approaching the boarding pass scanning point, she observed that an attendant ignored a Black man with dreadlocks in front of her. Both Isaac and the man seemed to understand the unspoken racial bias and proceeded directly to the plane without further interaction. Dig Deeper

Lifestyle

A viral video recently showed a woman sharing an effective migraine relief tip. She recommended placing a cold towel on the forehead and a hot towel on the neck and back. Dr. Kunal Sood later explained that the cold towel provides immediate relief, while the hot towel relaxes muscles and improves blood circulation. This combination helps boost oxygen delivery and remove toxins, further alleviating migraine pain. Dig Deeper

