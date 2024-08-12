Evening briefing: Chilling details of Kolkata rape-murder case; BJP claims George Soros-Cong link; and more

The Kolkata police on Monday revealed chilling details about the actions of the accused Sanjay Roy, after he committed the brutal murder and rape of a woman postgraduate trainee doctor early morning on Friday inside a medical college in the city. The accused, a civic volunteer with Kolkata police, was charged under the charges of sections 64 (rape) and 103 (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and sent to 14-day police custody on Saturday. Roy is believed to have visited the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital frequently. The crime took place between 3 am and 6 am on Friday inside a seminar hall on the third floor, where the victim went to rest. He also left behind his Bluetooth headphones at the crime scene, which later became a piece of evidence to narrow down on the accused. CCTV footage also helped the police establish the presence of the accused at the hospital during the hours of the crime. Dig Deeper. Resident doctors protest against the sexual assault and killing of a postgraduate trainee doctor in Kolkata (PTI Photo)(PTI)

Kolkata rape-murder case: Doctors in several hospitals across India on indefinite strike

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Ravi Shankar Prasad on Monday while responding to the recent Hindenburg report alleged that George Soros, a known critic of India is a major investor in Hindenburg. Prasad also accused the Congress of attempting to destabilise the stock market and harm small investors due to their opposition to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This is not the first time the BJP has attempted to link George Soros with the Congress. In June last year, former Union minister Smriti Irani accused Rahul Gandhi of having connections with Soros and alleged that he had met individuals funded by the American businessman. Dig deeper.

Arshad Nadeem put Pakistan back on the Olympic map by winning an unprecedented gold in men's javelin throw. It marked the first time that an athlete from the country won an individual gold at the Olympics the first Games medal in an athletics event and the country's first gold since the men's hockey team won their last at the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics. Nadeem is being showered with gifts and rewards in Pakistan since his return from Paris Olympics and among them all will be a buffalo from his father-in-law. Muhammad Nawaz told the local media in Nadeem's village on Sunday that gifting a buffalo is considered "very valuable" and "honourable" in their village. "Nadeem also takes great pride in his roots and despite the success, his home still remains his village and he still lives with his parents and brothers," said Nawaz. Dig deeper.

Taarak Mehta Ka Oooltah Chashmah actor Gurucharan Singh spoke about going missing for almost a month and his financial struggles in a conversation with Siddharth Kannan. The actor shared that he has debt that amounts to nearly ₹1.2 crore. The actor went missing on April 22 and returned home after 25 days. He returned to Mumbai for the first time earlier this month after he went missing. During the chat, Gurucharan admitted that he has been on a liquid diet. He said, "Aaj 34th day hai aur maine khana nahi khaya hai. Kuch jagah mai kha leta hu jaise Guru ji ka ashram hai vahan jata hu ur path hota hai toh Monday ko hi jaata hu kyuki Monday ko hi vahan par Samosa milta hai ya bread Pakoda or saath mein chai or meetha. Dig deeper.

An Indian YouTuber, who has been documenting his visit to the United States on X (formerly Twitter), expressed his disappointment with the lack of hospitality in American hotels, calling it his biggest cultural shock during his trip. Praising the Tata-owned Taj Hotels in India, Ishan Sharma, 22, highlighted the stark difference in hospitality in America. The YouTuber recalled checking into the iconic Caesars Palace hotel in Las Vegas at 2 am, when he was told by the hotel staff that a bottle of drinking water costs $14.99 ( ₹1,258). "My biggest culture shock - American hotels. They just don't get hospitality. Funny how they ask for tips but won't even give complementary water," he said. Dig deeper.