Evening briefing: Farooq Abdullah calls EVMs ‘theft machines’; Robert Vadra reacts to BJP's ‘sidelined’ jibe, more news

National Conference president and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah warned voters in the union territory about potential fraud involving EVMs and VVPAT, urging them to remain vigilant against manipulations in Electronic Voting Machines. Describing EVMs as “theft machines”, the former J&K chief minister encouraged all voters in Kashmir to inspect the LED light on the machines when casting their votes for the Lok Sabha elections. Abdullah said, “It is important for all the voters to know that the EVM is a theft machine. On the polling day, you will go through the process of identification and then your finger will be inked. When you go to the EVM booth, you should check the (LED) lights on it.” Dig deeper National Conference president Farooq Abdullah.(ANI)

More news: Political parties maintain vigil at strong rooms with sealed EVMs

Businessman Robert Vadra on Sunday responded to the BJP's jibe that the “Rahul Gandhi camp” in the Congress party was sidelining both Vadra and his wife, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. On his Facebook profile, he wrote that “no force can engineer a split in the family.” “No power, positions of politics can get between our family. We all have, we will, and we shall always work for the people and betterment of our great nation. Thank you to everyone for your support and best wishes. Will help as many people as I can, through my public service always,” Vadra stated. On Saturday, a day after the grand old party announced Rahul Gandhi's candidature from Rae Bareli and nominated Gandhi family loyalist KL Sharma from Amethi, the ruling BJP had taken a dig at Vadra. Dig deeper

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Latest News

11 Bangladeshi nationals including three minors held in Tripura: Police Dig deeper

Rajnath Singh makes PoK promise; Farooq Abdullah says Pakistan not ‘wearing bangles’ Dig deeper

India News

‘Mulayam Singh blessed me…’: PM Modi's sharp attack at SP, Congress in UP rally Dig deeper

Manoj Tiwari's daughter Rhiti joins BJP, says, 'Nadda sahab saw something in me' Dig deeper

Trending

Charlie Munger, vice-chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, died on November 28, 2023. Recently, when Warren Buffett, Berkshire Hathaway chairperson, was asked if he could have another day with Munger and what he would do, Buffett fondly remembered him and expressed his views. Buffett spoke at Berkshire Hathaway's annual shareholders meeting on May 4. Buffet said, "We always lived in a way where we were happy with what we were doing. He liked learning, and he liked a wide variety of things. So, he was much broader than I was. And we had a lot of fun together; we played golf and tennis. We did everything together. Dig deeper

Business News

With the World Bank planning to come out with its first Business Ready report in September this year, the commerce ministry has started working on the international trade topic in detail to further push India's ranking, an official said. Business Ready is the World Bank's new flagship report benchmarking the business environment and investment climate in most economies worldwide. Dig deeper

Global Matters

Israel has decided to end Al Jazeera's operations in the country amidst its ongoing war against Hamas. Following the cabinet meeting, Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi signed the directives formally prohibiting the Qatar-owned news outlet in Israel. In a video that was uploaded on social media site X, Karhi declared, “Anyone who incites against the State of Israel... will no longer broadcast from Israel here, and his equipment will be confiscated.” The announcement comes as a significant move taken by the Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu-led government amid the ongoing war in Gaza. In a post on X, Netanyahu revealed the decision taken by his cabinet, without providing details about its impact on Al Jazeera, the timeline for implementation, or whether the ban would be permanent or temporary. Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus

Fashion's biggest night, the Met Gala, is here. This year's event will see Zendaya as a co-chair of the benefit alongside Vogue editor Anna Wintour, Chris Hemsworth, Bad Bunny, and Jennifer Lopez. But there are also some celebrities who will not be attending the event this year. Let us take a look. Taylor Swift will be skipping the event this year as well, as per a report by People. Can she make a surprise appearance with boyfriend Travis Kelce by any chance? The last time she was at New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art was back in 2016. That year was eventful as she mentioned in her song, Dress, from her album Reputation. In the song, she points at meeting her now-ex-boyfriend actor Joe Alwyn for the first time at the Met. Dig deeper

Lifestyle and Health

Mousses are light, foamy and airy pastries that originated in France. They make for a great dessert and a sugary light way of rounding off a hearty meal. Chocolate mousses are one of the most sought-after desserts for any day. Desserts can take a sad day and make it better, and they do it right. With the summer getting out of hand and us locked in our rooms because of the scorching heat outside, we can use some dessert to cool off and make ourselves feel better. But what if we say that we can give an Indian twist to mousse and combine two of our favourite things together into a mind-blowing dish? No festivals are complete without a bite of gulab jamun, and we have curated a special recipe of adding the gulab jamun twist to classic mousse to make a delectable dessert dish. Here we present a super fun and easy way of making Gulab jamun Mousse at home to relish with loved ones. Dig deeper

Sports Goings

Punjab Kings fast bowler Harshal Patel, on Sunday, pulled off what no other bowler did in the ongoing 2024 season of the Indian Premier League. In the match against Chennai Super Kings at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala, Harshal became the first bowler to dismiss Dhoni this season and the right-armer did it with a perfect slower yorker as the former CSK captain departed for a golden duck. For the first time in his illustrious T20 career, Dhoni walked out at No. 9 for a side with CSK even sending Shardul Thakur and Mitchell Santner ahead of him despite his exploits with the bat this season, where he scored 110 runs in just 48 balls, includes a boundary every three balls. Dig deeper

That’s all we have at this hour in our Evening briefing. Catch you tomorrow morning.