Evening Briefing: INDIA bloc's Mumbai meet concludes, Law Commission on simultaneous polls; and all the latest news

INDIA bloc passes three resolutions at Mumbai meet to jointly fight 2024 general election; 14-member coordination committee formed The second day of the I.N.D.I.A. coalition meeting concluded with Opposition leaders releasing a joint statement, pledging to contest the 2024 Lok Sabha elections “as far as possible.” The alliance also announced plans to begin seat-sharing arrangements among the 28 coalition members in different states with a spirit of cooperation. The member parties will soon organize public rallies across the country on various issues, under the campaign theme "Judega Bharat, Jiteega India." Additionally, a 14-member coordination committee was established, including senior leaders like Sharad Pawar, KC Venugopal, MK Stalin, Hemant Soren, Abhishek Banerjee, Sanjay Raut, and Tejashwi Yadav, among others. Dig deeper INDIA bloc leaders during joint press brief in Mumbai on Friday.(HT Photo)

The Law Commission of India, in its draft report in August 2018, has stated that holding simultaneous elections in India would be ideal and desirable. However, it emphasized the need for a workable formula to be incorporated into the Constitution. The report revealed that the Election Commission of India (ECI) supported this idea and assessed the logistical and financial requirements for conducting such elections. The ECI's analysis indicated the feasibility of restoring simultaneous elections as they were in the first two decades after independence. To further explore this proposal, the Union government has formed a panel led by former President Ram Nath Kovind to study the "one nation, one election" concept and its mechanisms. These polls were held together until 1967. Dig deeper

The Latest News

Five more countries including Taiwan, Indonesia and Malaysia oppose China's new map that shows Aksai Chin, Arunachal Pradesh within its borders Dig deeper

Madras high court revisits 2012 order discharging O Panneerselvam in assets case, issues notices to appear before it in the matter Dig deeper

India News

Forest fires intensifying globally, burning nearly twice as much tree cover globally as they did 20 years ago; India’s rainforests among worst affected Dig deeper

US treasury secretary Janet Yellen to focus on economic support for Ukraine during India visit for G20 Summit Dig deeper

Global Matters

Hundreds of flights cancelled, businesses shut in China's Guangdong, neighbouring Hong Kong ahead of Typhoon Saola's arrival Dig deeper

Crashed Russian mission LUNA-25 left 10-metre wide crater on moon, NASA images show Dig deeper

Sports Goings

With the much-anticipated Asia Cup clash between India and Pakistan tomorrow, the debate over Virat Kohli and Babar Azam's batting prowess has intensified. Former cricketers Sanjay Manjrekar and Tom Moody had already given their opinions. Now, Pakistan legend Wasim Akram weighed in, making a mic-drop remark. Babar Azam has had an impressive start to the tournament, scoring 151 runs in Pakistan's win over Nepal, his 19th century in ODIs. Kohli, yet to begin his Asia Cup campaign, eagerly awaits the showdown. Akram, despite knowing he might face criticism, chose Kohli as the better batter while acknowledging Babar as a "modern-day great." Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus

Superstar Rajinikanth has received a lavish gift from Kalanidhi Maran, owner of the Sun Group and producer of the blockbuster film "Jailer." In recognition of the movie's global box office earnings exceeding ₹600 crore, Maran presented Rajinikanth with a BMW x7 luxury car valued at ₹1.24 crore. A prominent film trade analyst shared a photo and video of the moment, showing Rajinikanth in his iconic white kurta pajama receiving the car keys from Maran. Interestingly, Rajinikanth had the option to choose between the BMW x7 and the more expensive BMW i7, but he opted for the former. Dig deeper

Lifestyle and Health

As Krishna Janmashtami approaches, preparations for the celebration of Lord Krishna's birth are in full swing. A traditional bhog featuring 56 of Shri Krishna's favorite foods is being readied, including milk, butter, makhan mishri, kheer, and peda. People also prepare delicacies like poori, kachori, and urad dal vadas for this special occasion. Families often have their unique dishes for Janmashtami. Cookbook author Roopali Mohanti shares recipe of her favorite Janmashtami meal: deep-fried kachori and aloo dum. She fondly remembers Radhaballabi, a deep-fried lentil-stuffed kachori enjoyed with aloo dum, which she associates with Janmashtami, opting for a no onion or garlic version of the aloo dum. Dig deeper

That’s all we have at this hour in our Evening briefing. Catch you in the tomorrow morning.