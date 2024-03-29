Evening briefing: INDIA to hold support rally for Kejriwal; CPI, TMC leader on income tax radar; and more news

Leaders from the opposition INDIA bloc are set to convene in Delhi's Ramlila Maidan on Sunday, March 31, in a show of solidarity for the arrested Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal. Notable figures such as Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Sharad Pawar, and Uddhav Thackeray will grace the event. The Election Commission of India, along with Delhi Police, has authorized the rally, permitting INDIA leaders to voice their dissent against Kejriwal's arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). This gathering is expected to underscore the opposition's support for Kejriwal and their stance against what they perceive as unjust actions by law enforcement authorities. Dig deeper. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal leaves Rouse Avenue Court (Photo by Vipin Kumar/ Hindustan Times)

The Communist Party of India has been served a notice by the income tax department demanding payment of dues amounting to ₹11 crore. This arises from the party's use of an outdated PAN card while filing tax returns in recent years, according to reports from news agency PTI. Additionally, Trinamool MP Saket Gokhale revealed receiving 11 income tax notices in the last 72 hours. These developments coincide with the Congress facing similar income tax troubles. The Congress has accused the BJP of engaging in "tax terrorism" and disclosed receiving fresh notices demanding payment of ₹1,823.08 crore. Congress treasurer Ajay Maken alleged BJP's violation of income tax laws and criticized the department for not taking action to demand ₹4,617.56 crore from the BJP for these violations. Dig deeper.

The clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Match 10 of the 2024 Indian Premier League is marked by heightened intensity due to the history between former KKR captain Gautam Gambhir and RCB superstar Virat Kohli. Gambhir's return to KKR as a mentor for the 2024 season is expected to revive the longstanding rivalry between him and Kohli. Previous encounters between the two have been characterized by heated exchanges and on-field confrontations, creating a lingering tension. Last season, while associated with Lucknow Super Giants, Gambhir engaged in a heated argument with Kohli after a match, necessitating intervention from team members to prevent escalation. Dig deeper.

"Patna Shuklla" Review: Raveena Tandon's compelling performance drives this legal drama, reminiscent of "Jolly LLB" but with less humor. The film effectively presents its case, though it meanders at times. Despite flaws, Raveena's earnest portrayal and the late Satish Kaushik's endearing act elevate the narrative, keeping viewers engaged. Though lacking the comedic flair of its predecessor, "Patna Shuklla" succeeds in delivering a strong storyline and compelling arguments, making it a worthwhile watch. Dig deeper.

Protein is a crucial component of a balanced diet, supporting muscle repair, hormone production, and immune function. Adequate intake is essential for sustaining energy levels, growth, development, and repair processes in the body. While protein is beneficial, excessive consumption can lead to adverse effects such as digestive discomfort and strain on the kidneys, particularly for individuals with existing kidney conditions. To optimize digestion and absorption, it's recommended to follow dietary guidelines and evenly distribute protein intake throughout the day. Balancing protein consumption is key to supporting overall health and well-being. Dig deeper.