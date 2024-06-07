Evening briefing: Jairam Ramesh takes ‘⅓ PM’ dig at Modi; Sanjay Raut on Kangana being slapped; and more

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh criticised PM-elect Narendra Modi and BJP, calling the 2024 election results an "ultimate loss" for BJP. He referred to Modi as a "one-third prime minister" along with Chandrababu Naidu and Nitish Kumar, accusing BJP of valuing power over democracy. Ramesh doubted the sustainability of the NDA alliance. Meanwhile, TDP's Chandrababu Naidu praised Modi's tireless campaign efforts. Rahul Gandhi also alleged Modi and Amit Shah of orchestrating India's "biggest stock market scam" worth ₹30 lakh crore, demanding a parliamentary inquiry into the matter following the significant market crash post-elections. Dig Deeper Congress leader Jairam Ramesh (PTI)

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut commented on Kangana Ranaut being slapped by a CISF constable at Chandigarh airport, linking it to sentiments about the farmer's protest. Raut expressed sympathy for Ranaut but emphasized the importance of upholding the rule of law, especially regarding protests. Ranaut, a BJP MP-elect, confirmed the incident, stating that the constable mentioned her mother's involvement in the farmers' agitation. The constable, Kulwinder Kaur, explained her action, citing offense to remarks made by Ranaut about the farmers. The CISF has suspended the constable pending investigation. Dig Deeper

The Latest News

Narendra Modi named as NDA leader. What are next steps in govt formation? Dig Deeper

Kangana Ranaut ‘slapped’ | CISF constable Kulwinder Kaur's brother reacts: ‘My sister must be…’ Dig Deeper

Modi speaks of consensus as NDA elects him as leader ahead of his inauguration. Dig Deeper

India News

Water supply crisis deepens nationwide, southern states still fare worse. Dig Deeper

Who has the biggest victory margin in Lok Sabha election 2024? Dig Deeper

Watch: PM Narendra Modi touches Constitution book to forehead at NDA meeting. Dig Deeper

Global Matters

Taiwan rejects China’s protest over messages between Indian and Taiwanese leaders. Dig Deeper

Bill Ackman questions ‘grandpa’ Biden rerun after embarrassing D-Day moment: ‘This is not a family wedding…’ Dig Deeper

California heat wave: Temperatures rise to ‘dangerously hot’ levels in Southwest US. Dig Deeper

Sports Goings

Wasim Akram criticized Pakistan's shocking defeat to the United States in the T20 World Cup, stating that it will be tough for Pakistan to qualify for the Super 8s. He praised the USA for their performance, especially in the Super Over. Pakistan's batting collapse and lackluster fielding contributed to their defeat. Akram highlighted the need for more effort and fighting spirit from the Pakistani team. Other former Pakistani cricketers like Shoaib Akhtar and Kamran Akmal also expressed disappointment, with Akhtar calling the loss hurtful and disappointing, while Akram considered it an insult to Pakistan cricket. Dig Deeper

Entertainment Focus

DJ Alex Pall of The Chainsmokers expressed interest in collaborating with actor Ram Charan, particularly impressed by his role in "RRR". Pall emphasized the importance of a meaningful fusion of music styles, rather than aiming solely for increased Indian fanbase. He praised Bollywood cinema, recalling being captivated by a Bollywood movie on a flight. This isn't the first time The Chainsmokers have shown admiration for Indian cinema; previously, they expressed interest in acting alongside Priyanka Chopra. Meanwhile, Ram Charan is busy with upcoming projects like "Game Changer" with Shankar and films with directors Buchi Babu Sana and Sukumar. Dig Deeper

Lifestyle and Health

During severe heatwaves, our heart works extra hard to regulate body temperature, increasing the risk of cardiovascular issues. Proper hydration and cooling strategies are crucial. Silent heart attacks, which lack typical symptoms like chest pain, are common, especially among women and diabetics. Extreme heat can exacerbate heart strain, leading to dehydration and fatigue, particularly for those on certain medications. Prevention includes avoiding heavy exertion, staying hydrated, and adjusting medication doses. Warning signs of a silent heart attack in hot weather include excessive sweating, fatigue, shortness of breath, dizziness, nausea, and chest discomfort. It's vital to differentiate between heat-related symptoms and heart issues through proper testing. Dig Deeper

