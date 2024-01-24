Evening briefing: Kanhaiya Kumar attacks BJP over Congress yatra; Air India reacts to DGCA fine; and more

Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar on Wednesday lashed out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for creating obstructions in the party’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra and said that the BJP is doing it “out of fear” adding that the Congress would not be cowed by these measures. His remarks came a day after the row erupted in Assam on Tuesday after party leader Rahul Gandhi was denied permission to visit a temple in Nagaon district by police authorities citing a law and order situation leading to a scuffle between the party workers and the state police. Dig deeper. Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar in Mumbai.(PTI)

Air India on Wednesday said that it disagrees with the order issued by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) in which it was fined ₹1.10 crore over allegations of safety violations with respect to operations of leased Boeing 777 planes to the US. The action against Air India was taken after a former pilot with the airline, who flew a Boeing 777 aircraft, complained about it to the civil aviation ministry and the DGCA in October last year. Dig deeper.

Lancashire left-arm spinner Tom Hartley will make his debut as England announced their playing XI for the first Test against India more than 20 hours before the toss in Hyderabad. The Ben Stokes-led side decided to field three specialist spinners in Hartley, Jack Leach and Rehan Ahmed. In the official statement that the ECB released on Wednesday, they said: "The Three Lions have named four spinners in their side and one seamer..." possibly hinting at Joe Root being the fourth spin-bowling option. Read more.

The cast of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next has been announced! On Wednesday, Bhansali Productions took to their social media handles to reveal that their next project will star Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal. The project is titled Love and War. After a lot of speculation surrounding the cast of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next project, the filmmaker has now announced his next. Dig deeper.

Osteoporosis, a silent and often undetected bone disease, affects millions of people worldwide, particularly the elderly and postmenopausal women where this health condition is characterised by the gradual weakening of bones, leading to an increased risk of fractures. During the menopausal transition period, the drop of estrogen leads to more bone resorption than formation, resulting in osteoporosis. Dig deeper.

