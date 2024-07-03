Evening briefing: Kharge on why Oppn walked out during Modi's speech; Centre issues advisory to states on Zika virus

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday said that the opposition INDIA bloc parties walked out of the Rajya Sabha during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech as he was “lying”. He further lashed out at Modi, saying it is the Prime Minister's “habit” to “lie and mislead people”. Kharge's comment came shortly after the Opposition walked out of the upper House of the Parliament while Modi was speaking about the Constitution. According to Kharge, Ambedkar had given the credit for drafting the Constitution to Congress. Dig deeper Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge (File Photo)(HT_PRINT)

The Centre on Wednesday issued an advisory to all states in view of Zika virus cases from Maharashtra and urged the states to maintain a constant vigil through screening of pregnant women for the virus. The states have also been advised to maintain a state of constant vigil through screening of pregnant women for infection and monitoring the growth of foetuses of expecting mothers who tested positive for Zika. Dig deeper

Two tourists recently went viral on the internet for catching a pickpocket in the streets of London. The video features a short snippet of a man holding the pickpocket’s hands in the back and waiting for the police to arrive, while a woman can be seen shouting and arguing with the thief. The thief can be seen trying to negotiate with the tourists but the woman can be seen asking the thief to stay quiet. In no time, after being shared on Instagram, netizens pointed out that the woman in the video has been caught. Dig deeper

Unacademy founder and CEO Gaurav Munjal, in a recent restructuring exercise, made the tough decision to lay off 250 employees. After the layoffs, he shared a promising forecast, stating that the edtech major is on track to achieve its “best year of growth and profitability” in 2024. He urged everyone to “ignore rumours” and focus on the company’s future potential. Unacademy laid off 350 employees in March last year and around 1,000 employees in April 2022. Dig deeper

India's T20 World Cup-winning side, led by Rohit Sharma, has finally left the Caribbean for New Delhi after being stranded in Barbados for three days. Taking to Instagram, India skipper Rohit confirmed the departure of the newly crowned T20 world champions from the Grantley Adams International Airport in Bridgetown. “Coming home,” Rohit kept things short in his latest social media post as the Indian skipper posed with his teammate Suryakumar Yadav inside the Air India flight. Rohit and Co. were stranded for three days due to the category four hurricane. Dig deeper

