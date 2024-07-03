 Mumbai resident's ₹66,000 electricity bill sends shockwaves among internet users | Trending - Hindustan Times
Mumbai resident's 66,000 electricity bill sends shockwaves among internet users

ByVrinda Jain
Jul 03, 2024 05:14 PM IST

In the post, the individual expressed confusion regarding the reason behind such an exorbitant sum and sought insights from the community.

A resident of Mumbai recently shared on Reddit about the surprisingly high electricity bill they received for the month. The user, who goes by the name "Crazyprocastinator," was shocked to see that the bill amounted to over 66,000. This post quickly gained a lot of attention from other Reddit users. The individual expressed confusion regarding the reason behind such an exorbitant sum and sought insights from the community.

Snapshot of the bill received by the person. (Reddit)
"My electricity bill came today it was too high, don't know how it came this high," wrote "Crazyprocastinator" in the caption of the post. The image shows that the person paid 66,690 for a month. (Also Read: Thane man's ‘Tinder date’ ends with a whopping bill of 44,000. Here's what happened)

Take a look at the post here:

Got too high electricity bill don’t know how
byu/Crazyprocastinator inmumbai

This post was shared a few days ago. Since being posted, it has gained close to 700 upvotes. The share also has numerous comments. (Also Read: Delhi man’s pain at receiving 30,000 electricity bill: ‘I bought new ACs’)

Here's how people reacted to it:

An individual said, "Happened to us when we were renting in college. Nobody could help, and had to pay approx 50k for a wrong reading. We checked the line, the meter and all the appliances and nothing was wrong with it. We asked Adani to re-verify but nothing came of it and we had to pay."

Another posted, "I think someone is stealing your house's electricity. I think some 1-kilowatt power line connection is somehow made to your house's main connection, and it is sucking electricity like hell."

"Go to your nearest electricity substation and get them to check again at the physical meter. This month we got a bill of 37k, but after getting it checked, it came out to 15k only (which is what we were expecting)

You might have to run again and again or maybe bribe the person there to get it rechecked, though," commented a third.

