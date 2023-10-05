Evening briefing: PM Modi hails ‘The Vaccine War’, Sikkim govt warns explosives along Teesta and all the latest news

Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the makers of the film "The Vaccine War" for highlighting the importance of scientists and science. In response, the film's director, Vivek Agnihotri, expressed his gratitude and shared that women scientists were emotional because it was the first time a Prime Minister had praised virologists. The film, directed by Vivek Agnihotri, is based on the true story of Indian scientists' efforts to develop an affordable COVID-19 vaccine for India and the world. It explores the challenges and dedication of these scientists in creating India's indigenous COVID-19 vaccine, Covaxin. Despite being made on a budget of ₹10 crore, the film has collected around ₹8.15 crore at the box office. Vivek Agnihotri defended the film's performance, comparing it to selling books and highlighting the celebration of unsung heroes and scientists in the fight against COVID-19. The film was released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on September 28. Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI)

Sikkim government has issued a warning to its residents regarding the possible presence of explosives and ammunition along the banks of the Teesta River. This caution comes after an army ammunition depot in north Sikkim was affected by flash floods. An advisory from the state's land revenue and disaster management department emphasized the dangers associated with handling or picking up such explosives, as they could potentially explode and cause serious harm.

Flash floods in the Himalayan state of Sikkim in eastern India have had devastating consequences, resulting in the loss of at least 14 lives and significant destruction. Additionally, 102 individuals, including 23 army personnel, remain missing. The flash floods severely impacted the Chungthang area in north Sikkim's Mangan district, where a dam of the Teesta III hydropower project was washed away due to rising water levels downstream.

Communication lines and roads in Chungthang have been severed, making it challenging for officials to assess the situation. Numerous bridges in the Teesta basin were also washed away, and the vital National Highway 10, connecting Sikkim to the rest of the country, sustained severe damage at multiple points. Relief efforts are underway, with hundreds of people placed in relief camps and thousands evacuated to safer locations.

The Latest News

Delhi high court orders protection for 17-year-old rape survivor allegedly assaulted by suspended officer Dig deeper

Shooter Tara Shahdeo's ex-husband receives life sentence in forced religious conversion case Dig deeper

India news

BJP Tamil Nadu President K Annamalai's 'En Mann En Makkal' padayatra Rescheduled to October 16 Due to Health Issues. Dig deeper

US rejects claim that India-Canada dispute could deteriorate relations with New Delhi Dig deeper

Global Matters

Nobel Prize in Literature 2023 awarded to Norwegian author Jon Fosse ‘for his innovative plays and prose which give voice to the unsayable’ Dig deeper

Cholera outbreak grows in Zimbabwe as ministry of health reports suspected deaths of approximately 100 people Dig deeper

Sports Goings

As Pakistan's cricket team embarked on a historic visit to India for the ICC World Cup 2023, the team, including top-ranked batter Babar Azam, found themselves enjoying the famous Hyderabadi biryani. During the ICC Captains’ Call in Ahmedabad, former Indian head coach Ravi Shastri playfully asked Babar about his love for this iconic cuisine, to which Babar responded, "Sau baari baata chuke hain" (I have answered it 100 times). Babar's candid reply drew attention on social media.

In an Instagram video shared by the ICC, Babar rated Hyderabadi biryani an 8 out of 10, describing it as slightly spicy. This marks Babar's first visit to India, and he expressed gratitude for the warm reception and hospitality, stating that it feels like they are at home. Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus

Suhana Khan, ahead of her Netflix film "The Archies" release in December, has been making appearances at various events. At a recent India Today event, a video clip of her speaking on stage circulated on Reddit, sparking discussions about her articulation and accent. Some praised her for being articulate with a "real accent," crediting her upbringing as Shah Rukh Khan's daughter. Others, however, found her speech style unremarkable and on par with other star kids. The video's reception on Reddit varied, with some highlighting the low expectations for celebrity offspring and even comparing her speaking ability to the event's anchor. Dig deeper

Lifestyle and Health

Selena Gomez made a striking entrance at the Rare Impact Fund Benefit Gala in Los Angeles, turning heads in a custom-made 'Iris' dress from Indian designer Rahul Mishra's Couture Fall 2023 collection. The amethyst purple gown showcased an off-the-shoulder neckline and exquisite hand embroidery, resembling the intricate petals of an iris flower. It featured meticulously crafted details, including 18 petals adorned with resham and chenille thread, sequins, glass beads, bugle beads, badla, and silver zari. Notably, the dress also incorporated a motif paying tribute to Munir Ahmed, a dedicated member of Rahul Mishra's team for over a decade. Indian designers like Mishra are gaining international recognition, with celebrities like Zendaya and Gigi Hadid donning their creations on global stages. Dig deeper

That’s all we have at this hour in our Evening briefing. Catch you tomorrow.