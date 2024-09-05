Evening briefing: Rahul Gandhi slams PM over Shivaji statue collapse; Omar Abdullah's appeal to J-K voters; and more

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should apologise to every person in Maharashtra over the collapse of the statue of Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Maharashtra's Malvan. “A few days ago, the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was damaged,” Gandhi said. “After this, Narendra Modi said ‘I apologize to Shivaji Maharaj’…But, Narendra Modi has insulted Shivaji Maharaj. He should apologise not only to Shivaji Maharaj but also to every person in Maharashtra.” Gandhi made the demand while addressing a gathering in Sangli, where he unveiled a life-size statue of late Congress leader Patangrao Kadam, who held several ministerial positions in Maharashtra. “...I give you a guarantee that Kadam ji's (late Congress minister Patangrao Kadam) statue installed will be here even after 50-70 years…" Gandhi said. Dig deeper. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (PTI)

National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah made an emotional plea to the people of Ganderbal in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday ahead of the assembly election, which is set to begin on September 18 and will be held in three phases until October 1. In a rare gesture, the former chief minister held his cap in his hands while addressing the public, urging the people of Ganderbal to give him another chance to serve them, news agency PTI reported. A visibly emotional Abdullah appealed for their support, saying, “My honour is in your hands.” “Muin dastar (my turban), muin izzat (my honour), muin topi (my cap), are in your hands, ath kariw raech (uphold it),” he expressed, holding his cap. “Just give me one opportunity to serve you, I am appealing to you with folded hands,” he added. Dig deeper.

Rishabh Pant received an early boost on Wednesday after Ishan Kishan was ruled out of the opening round of the 2024 Duleep Trophy owing to an injury he picked up during the pre-season Buchi Babu tournament. The development left Pant favourite to make a return to the Test side for the first time since December 2022, when he had incurred a car accident. However, he failed to impress the selectors on Day 1 of the domestic tournament at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, after being dismissed for just seven runs in 10 balls. India B incurred a poor start to their innings after being put to bat first by India A captain Shubman Gill as the pace trio of Khaleel Ahmed, Avesh Khan, and Akash Deep reduced the side to 94 for seven in 43.5 overs, with each of the bowlers picking two wickets each. Dig deeper.

Actor Pranitha Subhash and her husband, businessman Nitin Raju, have been blessed with a baby boy. The actor, who has been married since 2021, gave birth to their second child recently. Talking to TOI, she called the experience of handling a newborn child ‘chilled out’ the first time around. Pranitha and Nitin got married during the Covid-19 pandemic in 2021 and had their first child, daughter Arna, in 2022. She announced her second pregnancy in July this year even though fans noticed her bump in pictures and videos she shared on Instagram for her husband’s birthday. Talking to the publication, Pranitha said that Arna was ‘over the moon’ about the new baby, even though she is ‘yet to realise’ this is her brother. Dig deeper.

Gurgaon grappled with severe waterlogging and traffic jams on Wednesday morning as a fresh bout of rain caused significant disruptions across the city. The deluge led to road conditions deteriorating rapidly, exacerbating the daily commute for many residents. A portion of a road gave way, leading to the collapse of the road surface. A young delivery agent riding his bike was caught in the collapse and fell into the newly-formed depression. The young executive swam to safety, according to a Times of India report. Emergency services acted swiftly, rescuing both . The viral video showed a JCB pulling the bike out of the giant cave-in. The rider is reportedly safe, thanks to timely intervention. Dig deeper.