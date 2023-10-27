Evening briefing: Rajasthan CM attacks ED, Maritime sector should adapt to climate change, says Murmu; all latest news

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday launched a blistering attack on the Enforcement Directorate quoting his Chhattisgarh counterpart Bhupesh Baghel's recent statement. Addressing a press conference in Jaipur, Gehlot said, “A chief minister (Bhupesh Baghel) had to say that more than dogs, it's the ED that is on the prowl in the country. (Desh me kutton se jyada ED ghum rahi hai). What could be a bigger misfortune than this?” "Whatever comment he must have made, you can understand that he must have done that in great pain," Gehlot said. “You (agencies) have become a political weapon. Modi ji, you do not understand, your countdown has begun.” The chief minister made the scathing remarks a day after the central probe agency raided premises linked to state Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra as part of a money laundering probe into the exam paper leak case and summoned Gehlot's son Vaibhav in an alleged foreign exchange violation case. Dig Deeper Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot (PTI)

The maritime sector needs to adapt greener practices to mitigate climate change, said President Droupadi Murmu during her address at the 8th convocation of the Indian Maritime University in Chennai. “One of the gravest challenges of our time is climate catastrophe, which includes rising temperatures and sea levels,” Murmu said. “The maritime sector needs to be agile, proactive and swift in adaptation and mitigation of climate change which risks disrupting livelihoods, particularly among vulnerable communities,” she added. Addressing the students, the President advised the graduates that they have a larger responsibility towards the nation and an obligation towards the health of ecology and the ecosystem. Dig Deeper

The Latest News

Uneasy calm prevails in Jammu’s Arnia, RS Pura after overnight border firing. Dig Deeper

Mahua Moitra seeks fresh dates from Ethics panel, says summon Hiranandani too. Dig Deeper

ZPM only genuine regional party in Mizoram; don’t have bosses in Delhi: Lalduhoma. Dig Deeper

India News

Uttarakhand CM spearheads investment drive at Chennai Roadshow, signs MoUs worth ₹10,150 cr. Dig Deeper

UP: Five dead, 30 injured as bus turns turtle in Mirzapur. Dig Deeper

Chhattisgarh polls: 26 candidates have criminal cases, maximum from BJP. Dig Deeper

Global Matters

Malaysia names Sultan Ibrahim as next king. Dig Deeper

Artforum editor sacked for publishing pro-Palestine open letter, claims magazine acted 'under pressure': NYT Report. Dig Deeper

US issues second round of sanctions on Hamas, members of Iran's Revolutionary Guard. Dig Deeper

Entertainment Focus

The first episode of Koffee with Karan Season 8 had Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, who talked at length about their relationship and how it culminated into a marriage. Many on the internet have since commented at length on how Deepika spoke about seeing 'other people' while she was still dating Ranveer. Now, actor-comedian Vir Das has weighed in on the matter and reacted to the entire internet meltdown over the episode. Vir took to his X (formerly Twitter) account and took a firm stand with Deepika. He wrote, "Moment of silence for all the men who are upset that a Bollywood star way out of their league was casually dating for a while, and wasn’t as committed as their imaginary girlfriend is to them." Dig Deeper

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON