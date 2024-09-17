Evening briefing: SC slams Bengal's 'no night-shift order'; Kharge writes to PM on attacks against Rahul, and more

The Supreme Court reprimanded the West Bengal government for its notification banning female doctors from night shifts at state-run hospitals, stressing that women need security, not concessions. This directive came after the rape and murder of a doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9. Chief Justice DY Chandrachud questioned the rationale for limiting women doctors, asserting they seek safety rather than special treatment. He directed the West Bengal government, represented by Kapil Sibal, to improve security measures rather than impose work restrictions and ordered an amendment to the notification. Dig Deeper The Supreme Court criticised the West Bengal government for restraining female doctors from attending night shifts at state-run hospitals (PTI Photo) (PTI)

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge expressed his “concern and disappointment” in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding recent threats and offensive remarks against Lok Sabha opposition leader Rahul Gandhi. Kharge highlighted disturbing comments, including the label “Number one terrorist” by union minister Ravneet Bittu and a death threat from a former BJP MLA. He emphasized that these issues are crucial for Indian democracy and constitutional values. Kharge accused the BJP and its allies of orchestrating such threats, noting that similar derogatory remarks have been made by current central government ministers. He called for a serious discussion on these matters. Dig Deeper

The Latest News

Why was Sean 'Diddy' Combs arrested by the FBI in New York? Explaining the hip hop mogul's federal indictment Dig Deeper

India, Singapore eye pan-Asean rollout of digital payment links Dig Deeper

India News

Arvind Kejriwal resigns as Delhi CM, Atishi stakes claim to form govt Dig Deeper

Manoj Kumar Verma is new Kolkata police commissioner, replaces Vineet Goyal Dig Deeper

Global Matters

‘Damned teenagers’: Did Barron Trump ditch brothers during family's new crypto venture launch? Dad Donald reveals…Dig Deeper

Canada ruling party MP voices concern over attacks on Bangladesh minorities Dig Deeper

Entertainment Focus

Actor couple Suriya and Jyotika recently attended a relative's engagement ceremony, with videos of their appearance circulating on X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram. In one video, shared by Suriya’s fan club, the actor is seen as a groomsman, joyfully assisting with the ring exchange while dressed in a blue shirt and black pants. Jyotika, in a gold saree, engaged warmly with guests. Another Instagram video shows the couple posing with the bride and groom, with Suriya folding his hands to wish them well before leaving. The engagement, reportedly held in Tiruppur, is said to be on Suriya’s side of the family. Dig Deeper

It's Trending

A viral video showing a driver berating a toll booth employee for speaking Hindi at the Karnataka-Maharashtra border has reignited the language debate online. In the footage, the driver demands the employee speak Kannada instead, while the employee defends his use of Hindi as a widely spoken language across India. The video, which has garnered over 73,000 views and nearly 200 likes, captures the escalating argument and has sparked a flurry of mixed opinions on social media. This incident highlights ongoing tensions around language use in the region. Dig Deeper

That’s all we have at this hour in our evening briefing. Catch you tomorrow morning.