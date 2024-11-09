Evening briefing: Shah’s ‘red carpet for infiltrators’ charge at JMM govt; BJP vs Cong ‘samosa’ war, & more news

Union home minister Amit Shah on Saturday hit out at the Hemant Soren-led coalition government in Jharkhand, accusing it of laying out “red carpet for Bangladeshi infiltrators”. Addressing rallies in different parts of the poll-bound state, Shah promised that if voted to power, the BJP will deport “infiltrators”. In another rally in Hazaribagh, Shah alleged that "Bangladeshi infiltrators are grabbing jobs, marrying daughters of Jharkhand." Dig deeper Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses the joint 'Vijay Sankalp Sabha' of Hazaribagh, Ramgarh and Mandu Assembly Constituencies ahead of the Jharkhand Assembly polls, in Hazaribagh, Jharkhand.(PTI)

In Himachal Pradesh, political tensions are escalating around lost 'samosas', yes, you read it right. A Bharatiya Janata Party leader ordered 11 samosas' for chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. The move comes after the Congress-led government in the hill state ordered an alleged inquiry into an incident where samosas meant for the chief minister were mistakenly served to his security staff. Dig deeper

India news

Congress-ruled states counter BJP's charge of ‘non-fulfilment of poll promises’

Layoffs in tech industry seem to be far from over

Canada ends fast-track visa programme: How this move can impact Indian students

‘Vajpayee liked me a lot, made me CM…Some mistakes happened’, says Nitish Kumar

Global matters

Russia considers creating ‘ministry of sex’. President Putin's loyalist reviews petition

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif congratulates Donald Trump on X, gets schooled for ‘hypocrisy’

‘If you’re brown…,’ Joy Reid warns Trump’s deportation plan won’t spare green card holders

Business

US to restart domestic TNT production in Kentucky, says Army

WhatsApp status updates to become more interactive with Instagram-like features

Sports

Everyone expected Gautam Gambhir to have a successful stint with Team India, however, the reality looks grim right now, and now the former India opening batter is under severe pressure for the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Amid all this, a recent news report claimed that Gambhir is facing a make-or-break scenario. A Dainik Jagran report claimed that Gambhir could be removed as the Test coach if Team India fails to do well in Australia. Dig deeper

Entertainment

Nick Jonas recently made a solo appearance at the wedding of Priyanka Chopra's cousin in New York, and he undoubtedly stole the show. Despite his wife's absence, Nick blended in with the Indian family, sharing warm moments with his mother-in-law, Madhu Chopra. The singer's bonding with his in-laws has won over social media users, who can't get enough of his "son-in-law goals”. Dig deeper

It's trending

Johnny Somali, a 24-year-old American YouTuber, has issued an apology following a highly controversial incident in Korea. Somali sparked outrage when he kissed a statue symbolising Korean victims of wartime sexual slavery, known as the "comfort women," during his visit to Changdong History and Culture Park in Seoul. Dig deeper

That’s all we have at this hour in our evening briefing. Catch you tomorrow morning.