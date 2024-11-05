Evening briefing: US election early trends show low voter turnout; Rajnath Singh's dig at JMM in Jharkhand; and more

As the US heads into Election Day, over 78 million ballots have already been cast in 47 states and the District of Columbia and pre-election voting trends are offering critical insights into voter behaviour and who is expected to win the race to White House. Here are three significant takeaways. The 2024 early voting turnout has decreased significantly compared to the 2020 pandemic election. While over 110 million Americans voted early in 2020, this year's pre-election voting is expected to constitute around 50% of the total ballots. This aligns very more closely with the 2022 midterms. An overall pre-election voting is down, in some states more voters chose to vote in person early than they did in 2020, considering pandemic was at its peak. Dig deeper. The results for the US Presidential election, being contested by Donald Trump and Kamala Harris, will be declared on November 6.(AFP)

Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday hit out at Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-led ruling alliance in assembly poll-bound Jharkhand, calling them “fused crackers”. He termed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as a “mighty rocket” that would take the state to newer heights. The minister, while addressing an election rally in the state capital, Ranchi's Hatia, said it was amply clear who would form the government in the state. Singh referred to Mandal Murmu, who joined the BJP and was one of the proposers of chief minister Hemant Soren's nomination from the Barhait assembly seat. "The festival of Diwali has just concluded. The JMM, Congress and RJD are fused Diwali crackers now. BJP is a mighty rocket that alone will take Jharkhand to newer heights," PTI quoted the minister. Dig deeper.

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar, has point blank dismissed the notion of Rohit Sharma and co possibly making the final of World Test Championship (WTC). After suffering a series loss against New Zealand, Team India find themselves in a tricky spot, and Rohit Sharma and boys, need to win 4-0 or 5-0 Down Under, to make the WTC final without depending on other results. India are looking to make their third WTC final in a row, however, Sunil Gavaskar, feels India cannot defeat Australia by a 4-0 margin in Australia, hence he does not see India making the WTC final, set to be played at Lord's Cricket Ground in London in 2025. Dig deeper.

Lady Gaga was among the star-studded lineup who took to the stage at a major campaign rally in support of Vice President Kamala Harris ahead of the US elections on November 5. As per a report on Variety, Lady Gaga performed God Bless America and Edge of Glory to a packed crowd. Among the other performers were Jon Bon Jovi, Katy Perry, and other stars such as Oprah. Before her performance at the rally in Philadelphia on Monday night, Lady Gaga made a passionate plea to the audience to exercise their voting rights. She said, “For more than half of this country’s life, women didn’t have a voice. Yet we raised children, we held our families together, we supported men as they made the decisions.” Dig deeper.

Delhi-based art connoisseur and socialite Shalini Passi has been the talk of the town ever since she appeared on Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives. A true walking fashion exhibition, Shalini's style is anything but ordinary, featuring standout headpieces, exquisite outfits, and an impressive array of bags. Whether on-screen or in real life, she consistently turns heads with her quirky bag choices, which range from pigeons to cameras. Her collection is not just quirky and unique but also comes with a hefty price tag that is sure to leave you awestruck. Dig deeper.