Evening briefing: ‘Will Rahul Gandhi apologise’, asks BJP amid NEET-UG row; Eyewitnesses recount Nepal plane crash; more

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on July 24 accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of creating distrust in India's exam system after the alleged NEET-UG paper leak in several places. They questioned whether he would apologise following the Supreme Court's decision on the matter. The Apex court on July 23 rejected the requests to cancel the exam and hold a re-test, stating that there was no proof of a "systemic breach" that compromised the exam's integrity. The court noted that the leak happened in only a couple of cities. After the verdict, BJP leader and former union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad criticised the opposition, particularly Gandhi. Prasad said that while Gandhi used words like "fraud" to criticise the entire examination, the court clarified that there was no systemic breach in the exam's integrity. Dig Deeper Nepal plane crash LIVE: Rescuers and army personnel stand at the site after a Saurya Airlines' plane crashed during takeoff at Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu on July 24, 2024.(AFP)

Eyewitnesses of the Saurya Airlines plane crash at Kathmandu's Tribhuvan International Airport said they thought the loud sound was caused by a tyre burst or a vehicle accident. At least 18 people were killed in the crash after the plane caught fire while taking off from Nepal's capital Kathmandu on July 24. The Search and Rescue Centre of the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal said in a statement that the Bombardier CRJ-200 aircraft suffered a runway excursion and burst into massive flames immediately. Saurya operates domestic flights in Nepal with two Bombardier CRJ-200 regional jets, both around 20 years old, according to Flight Radar 24. Dig Deeper

Gate collapses at Kolkata event attended by Mamata Banerjee; 2 people injured. Dig Deeper

Kerala government not very cooperative on railway projects, says minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. Dig Deeper

‘Jail or jahannum’: Minister spells out Centre's stance on terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir. Dig Deeper

‘Follow MK Stalin’: DMK MP's advice to PM Narendra Modi. Dig Deeper

Chidambaram slams govt on economy, puts forth five key demands. Dig Deeper

'Will press govt’: Rahul Gandhi recalls MSP promise after meeting with farmers. Dig Deeper

Kamala Harris gives 'delicious dose of trolling' to Trump as he mocks US VP with new nickname. Dig Deeper

Donald Trump campaign files complaint against Kamala Harris taking over Joe Biden war chest. Dig Deeper

Prince William, Kate Middleton hint at ‘exciting’ new venture after disclosure of his whopping salary. Dig Deeper

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma fans can celebrate as both are still in contention for a spot in India's 2027 World Cup squad. Despite the disappointment of losing the 2023 World Cup final to Australia, and their shared triumph in the T20 World Cup, new head coach Gautam Gambhir has left the possibility open for them to pursue one final World Cup glory. Dig Deeper

From Farah Khan to Esha Deol, many stars from Bollywood have spoken about the rise of entourage costs in the film industry, where an actor is accompanied with a team of no less than nine people to a set. In a new interview with News18 Showsha, Rohit Shetty opened up about entourage cost and said that it is not just with actors, the cost has gone up a few notches in all areas. Dig Deeper

Sonam Kapoor discussed issues following the birth of her son, Vayu, in a recent interview with The Dirty magazine. At 36, she gained 15 kilos during her pregnancy due to progesterone and reached her heaviest weight. Despite expecting to return to her pre-pregnancy body after giving birth, she found it took her a year and a half to lose the weight. Dig Deeper

