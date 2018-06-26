Expect PM Modi and Yogi Adtiyanath to take bold step on Ram temple, says Uma Bharti

Union minister Uma Bharti on Tuesday joined the growing chorus for an early construction of a grand Ram temple here, saying she expected Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath to “take a bold step”.

Talking to reporters after praying at the Hanumangarhi temple and the Ram Janmabhoomi, the saffron robed BJP leader however clarified that while she was for an early construction of the temple, she will not set any deadline for the same. “I hope that an early decision is taken in the direction of realizing this national dream but will not set a timetable,” she said.

Uma Bharti also said millions of people had sacrificed a lot for the temple and pointed out that the court has also said that what was being considered a disputed land was indeed the birthplace of Lord Rama. Now it is just a matter of deciding on ownership of the land, she added further.

One of the accused in the Babri demolition case of 1992, she also requested the media and other sections of the society not to link the construction of the Ram temple with the 2019 general elections, adding that the Ram temple will be a “precious heritage” for the generations to come.