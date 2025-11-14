‘Failure due to…’: Mumtaz Patel hits out at Congress after Bihar Mahagathbandhan rout

Congress leader Mumtaz Patel called for accepting reality on Friday, following the massive Mahagathbandhan rout in the 2025 Bihar assembly polls. Bihar results: The Congress and RJD-led Mahagathbandhan stared at a humiliating defeat as EC counting votes for Bihar assembly elections on Friday.(AICC)

Patel, the daughter of senior Congress leader late Ahmed Patel, lashed out at the party and asked how much more time would loyal workers of the party have to “wait to see success”.

“No excuses, no blame game, no introspection, it’s time to look within and accept reality. Till when will countless loyal ground workers who have stayed with the party through thick and thin …wait to see success … instead it’s failure after failure due to power concentrated in the hands of few who are totally disconnected with ground reality and are responsible for the misery and rout of the grand old party time and again,” Mumtaz wrote on X.

Mumtaz Patel claimed that the people responsible for Congress's humiliating rout “will be rewarded” by the party.

“And mark my words, these same people will be rewarded again and again because they have made themselves indispensable with their control and power !!” she added.

The INDIA bloc of Opposition, fighting as Mahagathbandhan in the Bihar elections 2025, was ahead in an embarrassing figure of 30 seats after several rounds of counting by the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday, while the NDA was leading in 180 seats and had won 22 by 5 PM.

Priyanka Chaturvedi's advice

As the sobering results unfolded, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi shared "unsolicited" advice on X, suggesting that more focus should be on the women of the country.

Priyanka Chaturvedi's post followed another post in which she shared a news article, headlined: ‘Bihar women shatter records, turnout 8.8 percentage points more than men’.

“Dear Opposition leaders. Unsolicited advise. Speak to the women of the country. An alternative cannot be without them,” Priyanka Chaturvedi wrote, ending the post with a thank you.