Faridabad man's ear severed by pitbull, undergoes 11-hour surgery to reattach it

ByHT News Desk
Oct 05, 2024 10:14 PM IST

A 22-year-old from Faridabad underwent 11 hours of surgery after his pitbull bit off most of his ear. Doctors successfully restored blood flow.

A 22-year-old man in Haryana's Faridabad had a close call after his pet pitbull bit off most of his left ear. The injury left his ear hanging by a thin skin bridge, with no blood flow. This required immediate medical attention to avoid permanent damage. He was rushed to a hospital in Faridabad, where doctors performed an 11-hour complex surgery to save his ear.

Pitbull attack leaves man with severed ear, surgeons restore blood flow in complex surgery.(Representative Image/Pexel)
Led by Dr Mohit Sharma, head of plastic and reconstructive surgery, the medical team of Amrita hospital worked to restore blood flow to the severed ear. "The vessels were extremely small, less than 0.5mm, and torn, which made the surgery very difficult," said Dr Sharma, BW reported.

Man undergoes complex surgery to save ear

Surgeons had to replace damaged parts of the artery and vein with a vein from another part of the body to reconnect the blood supply.

The surgery took place in two parts, a six-hour and a five-hour procedure. Despite the challenges, the surgery was successful, and blood flow to the ear was restored.

To prevent infection from the dog bite, doctors also gave the patient anti-rabies shots and antibiotics.

The patient expressed his relief after the successful surgery, saying, “Getting my ear back feels like getting a part of myself back.”

In response to the increasing incidents of dog bites across the country, in March this year, the Centre imposed a ban on the import, sale, and breeding of 23 "ferocious" dog breeds deemed a "threat to human life."

The banned breeds include the Pitbull Terrier, Tosa Inu, American Staffordshire Terrier, Fila Brasileiro, Dogo Argentino, American Bulldog, Boerboel, Kangal, Russian Shepherd, Tornjak, Sarplaninac, Japanese Tosa, Akita, Mastiffs, Rottweilers, Terriers, Rhodesian Ridgebacks, Wolf Dogs, Perro de Presa Canario, Akbash Dog, Moscow Guard Dog, Cane Corso, and all dogs commonly referred to as “Ban Dogs.”

Get Current Updates on India News, Haryana Election, Jammu and Kashmir Election 2024, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India.

Get real-time updates on the Assembly Election 2024, Haryana Election 2024 Live, Exit Poll 2024 Live at Hindustan Times
© 2024 HindustanTimes
