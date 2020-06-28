e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 28, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Feeling breathless, dad, says Hyderabad man in selfie video minutes before dying of Covid-19

Feeling breathless, dad, says Hyderabad man in selfie video minutes before dying of Covid-19

The hospital said the young man had died of sudden collapse of the heart.

india Updated: Jun 28, 2020 21:34 IST
Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
Hindustan Times, Hyderabad
The man alleged that the ventilator support had been removed but doctors said he was simply too critical to feel the oxygen supply.
The man alleged that the ventilator support had been removed but doctors said he was simply too critical to feel the oxygen supply.(Representative photo/Getty Images)
         

A 26-year old man from Hyderabad sent a selfie video from the hospital bed to his father minutes before he succumbed to Covid-19, stating that he was feeling breathless as the doctors had allegedly removed the ventilator support.

The incident, which happened on Friday night, came to light on Sunday after the video was widely shared on social media.

“They have removed ventilator and have not been responding to my plea for the last three hours to provide oxygen support. My heart has stopped and only lungs are working, but I am unable to breathe, daddy. Bye daddy. Bye all, bye daddy,” the man said in the short selfie video, which he had sent to his father from the bed of Government Chest Hospital, Erragadda in Hyderabad.

His father said his son died minutes after sending the video. His last rites were performed on Saturday. “My son was suffering from high fever on June 24. After trying for admission in a few hospitals, he was finally admitted to the Chest Hospital on June 24, where he succumbed on June 26,” the father, who hails from Jawaharnagar on the outskirts of Hyderabad said.

Chest hospital superintendent Mahboob Khan, however, denied the allegation that the ventilator was removed.

“The ventilator support was very much there, but the patient was in such a critical stage that he could not feel the oxygen supply,” he said.

Khan said the young man had died of sudden collapse of heart. “We have come across such cases in the last few days. Usually, aged people die because of the collapse of the lungs infected by Covid-19. We are seeing a new phenomenon of people in the age group of 25-40 years succumbing because of viral infection in the heart. They will be provided oxygen but, they feel it insufficient,” he said.

He said the doctors had done their best to save the man, but he was already in a critical condition at the time of admission. “There was no fault of doctors at all,” the hospital superintendent said.

tags
top news
UN 75th anniversary draft declaration phrase changed after India, 5 others object
UN 75th anniversary draft declaration phrase changed after India, 5 others object
British pharma major AstraZeneca ahead in global race for Covid-19 vaccine
British pharma major AstraZeneca ahead in global race for Covid-19 vaccine
Boycott China Call: Bihar cancels tender of mega bridge project involving Chinese companies
Boycott China Call: Bihar cancels tender of mega bridge project involving Chinese companies
Record Covid-19 single-day highs in 5 US states, Mike Pence cancels campaign events
Record Covid-19 single-day highs in 5 US states, Mike Pence cancels campaign events
Feeling breathless, dad, says Hyderabad man in selfie video minutes before dying of Covid-19
Feeling breathless, dad, says Hyderabad man in selfie video minutes before dying of Covid-19
LIVE: 402 new Covid-19 positive cases reported in Haryana today
LIVE: 402 new Covid-19 positive cases reported in Haryana today
‘Conspiracy to topple me’: Nepal’s PM accuses India after border map row
‘Conspiracy to topple me’: Nepal’s PM accuses India after border map row
‘Not right to blame one section’: Sonu Sood on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death
‘Not right to blame one section’: Sonu Sood on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases State TallyCovid-19 Cases IndiaAtma Nirbhar UP Rojgar AbhiyanCOVID -19 RecoveryHow to check UP Result 2020UP Board Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In