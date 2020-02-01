e-paper
Home / India News / Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman proposes taxpayer charter in Budget speech, says wealth creators will be respected

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman proposes taxpayer charter in Budget speech, says wealth creators will be respected

india Updated: Feb 01, 2020 12:50 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
People watching live telecast of Union Budget 2020 by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at a showroom in Mumbai on Saturday.
People watching live telecast of Union Budget 2020 by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at a showroom in Mumbai on Saturday.(Satish Bate/HT Photo)
         

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that the government won’t let taxpayers be harassed at the hands of officials.

“We wish to enshrine in the statutes a taxpayer charter through this Budget. Our government remains committed to taking measures to ensure that our taxpayers are free from tax harassment of any kind,” Sitharaman said in her budget speech.

She also proposed amendments to Companies Act that will take away criminal penalties for civil acts.

“Wealth creators will be respected in this country,” she added.

The Finance Minister also said that a clean, reliance and robust financial system is needed for the growth of the country.

Sitharaman is likely to offer some tax incentives in its 2020/2021 budget on Saturday, aiming to get growth back up from its lowest in a decade.

