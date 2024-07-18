FIR against Jamia professor, two others for alleged caste slur against employee

A professor of the Jamia Milia Islamia university, an officiating registrar and a former registrar have been booked for allegedly making casteist remarks on an employee of the university, officials said. The complainant was working in the university as an assistant in the Faculty of Natural Sciences. Jamia Milia Islamia(File photo)

A case has been registered at Jamia Nagar police station, under sections 3(1)(p) and 3(1)(q) of the SC/ST Act after the complainant approached the police on July 15, officials said, reported news agency PTI. A police officer said that a probe is underway in the case.

The complainant has alleged that he was being harassed by the professor, the officiating registrar and the former registrar of the university on multiple occasions. He has alleged that he faced a caste slur by the accused persons while working at the university. He has also alleged harassment and humiliation on several occasions.

On the matter, Jamia Millia Islamia has issued a statement alleging that the complainant is trying to destabilise the university and the present administration. It has claimed that the FIR is false and the complainant has filed various cases in the past.

"The FIR is completely baseless and false. The complainant is a habitual litigant, who has also filed various cases including but not limited to the challenge of the minority status of the University and is trying his best to hamper the smooth functioning of the University. It is an attempt to destabilize the University and the present administration," the statement read.

The University has vowed to take legal action in the matter. It said, "The University will take appropriate legal recourse as essential requirements of the SC/ST Act are not made out in FIR, and thus, will protect its employees against such arm-twisting tactics."