Fire breaks out in a cloth factory in Maharashtra’s Bhiwandi

A fire broke out in a cloth dying factory in Saravali village of Kongaon MIDC of Bhiwandi town located 36 kilometers away from Mumbai on Monday morning.

As per the fire officials 30-40 workers of the factory were evacuated safely. No injury or casualty has been reported so far.

Four fire tenders from Bhiwandi, Thane, Kalyan and Ambernath city have rushed to the spot. The ground plus three storey factory Ujagar prints and processor pvt ltd caught blaze around 5 am. The smoke released from the factory covered around 4 km of area nearby.

The fire fighting operations is still on while the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

“Four tenders are working on dousing the fire. The fire had spread across the company. As of now we have not received any information on injury or casualty,” said a officer at Bhiwandi fire station.

“It will take another 3-4 hours to completely bring the fire in control,” added the officer.

First Published: Dec 31, 2018 10:09 IST