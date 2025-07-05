Search
Saturday, Jul 05, 2025
New Delhi oC

Fire breaks out in Noida residential society, 15-year-old girl rescued

PTI |
Published on: Jul 05, 2025 10:36 AM IST

The girl trapped in the flat was taken out by the fire brigade personnel with the help of the people nearby.

A massive fire broke out at a flat in a residential society in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar district and a 15-year-old girl, who was trapped inside, was safely rescued, officials said.

The explosion occurred in a house in a society in the Bisrakh police station area.(AFP file)
The explosion occurred in a house in a society in the Bisrakh police station area.(AFP file)

Chief Fire Officer Pradeep Kumar Choubey Friday said the fire broke out due to an explosion in the air conditioner in at house in the society in the Bisrakh area police station area.

At the time of the incident, the family had gone out while the 15-year-old girl was inside the flat.

Choubey said that after receiving information about the fire, fire brigade vehicles reached the spot and controlled the fire.

He said that the girl trapped in the flat was taken out by the fire brigade personnel with the help of the people nearby.

The officer said that there was no loss of life in this incident.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Fire breaks out in Noida residential society, 15-year-old girl rescued
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On